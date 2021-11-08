The low-profile museum in a Gothic courtyard full of ancient wonders

Terri Elder, curator of the UC Teece Museum at the Christchurch Arts Centre, discusses some of the "showstopper" items in the museum's collection.

Tucked away in a Gothic courtyard, behind a large pair of wooden double doors, lies a little-known museum full of gods and monsters.

The Teece Museum in the north quad of the Christchurch Arts Centre houses a unique collection of ancient Greek, Roman and Egyptian artefacts, including elaborate urns, everyday milk bowls from the Bronze Age, and large cups used thousands of years ago for drinking copious amounts of wine.

The free museum this week marked the milestone of 50,000 visitors coming through those doors since it opened in the Christchurch Arts Centre in 2017.

READ MORE:

* Artefact created 2300 years ago contains text from the Book of the Dead

* Ten 'must see' exhibitions in Christchurch in January

* Take the Kids: Local archaeology on display at Christchurch Arts Centre



The museum houses what has been called one of the finest collections of Greek and Roman artefacts in Australasia.

Museum curator Terri Elder said one of the “showstoppers” in the collection was an elaborate vase used to store human remains.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Teece Museum curator Terri Elder with a vase for human remains featuring the face of Medusa.

The funerary vase, which is over 2000 years old, features mythical Tritons, which were like centaurs of the sea, and the face of Medusa.

“It’s really eye-catching and quite fantastical,’’ she said.

“It gives you a real insight into the rituals and ideas behind burials at that time.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The funerary vase includes mourning figures, mythical Tritons and the face of Medusa.

She said Medusa featured on the front of the vase to protect the remains from grave robbers.

“It is flashing a warning and letting her power be known.

“Medusa also had a role as a protector and looked after the dead on the journey to the world beyond.”

The vase was badly damaged in the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, but invisibly repaired and restored. Luminescent material was used in the invisible joints so they would glow under a black light, allowing future curators to easily understand how the object was repaired.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Teece Museum in the Christchurch Arts Centre houses a collection of ancient artefacts from Greece and Rome.

One of Elder’s favourite items in the collection of about 400 artefacts was a simple white bowl from Cyprus dating back to the Bronze Age.

The object was not on display and was in storage in the basement of the Arts Centre building.

Elder said she loved the object for its simplicity and the insight it provided into everyday Bronze Age life.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A Triton was a mythological creature, similar to a centaur, that lived in the sea.

“Just by looking at a very simple and plain item you can learn so much,” she said.

“It is very plain and simple. It just has cross-hatching, but they have taken the time and effort to do that thoughtfully and carefully to bring beauty into a household.”

The museum, which is run by the University of Canterbury, provides a home for the Logie Collection, which was started in 1957 with the gift of Greek pottery to the university from then Classics staff member Marion Steven.

The collection has grown ever since and reflects Stevens’ passion for painted Greek pottery.