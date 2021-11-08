New $3m footbridge to finally open this week - but it is already rusty

The North Frame pedestrian bridge spans the Avon River between Manchester and Colombo Streets in Christchurch.

A controversial new $3.1 million footbridge will finally open to the public this week, even though the metal balustrades have already started to rust.

Opening of the bridge across the Avon River in central Christchurch was delayed earlier this year when it was discovered the decorative stainless steel balustrades had begun rusting before it was even complete.

A spokesman for Ōtākaro Limited said the new bridge may have to be temporarily closed or narrowed in the future while construction firm Fulton Hogan fix the rust problem.

“While there is corrosion and staining on the balustrade, which needs to be remediated by Fulton Hogan, the bridge superstructure is safe to use,’’ he said.

“It is our intention to open the bridge [this] week, while allowing Fulton Hogan to continue to work on establishing the best timing for and method of remediating the balustrade.”

The bridge was built and funded by Crown rebuild agency Ōtākaro as part of regeneration plans for the city after the earthquakes. Construction started in June last year.

The spokesman said the cost of fixing the rusting balustrades was “unlikely to be met by Ōtākaro”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The North Frame Pedestrian Bridge is set to open this week.

“The balustrade is the only stainless steel item on the bridge, so corrosion is not an issue anywhere else,’’ he said.

“The issue appears to have been caused during the fabrication process of the stainless steel elements.”

Fulton Hogan declined to comment on the bridge and how the rust problems would be fixed.

Graham Bennett/Supplied Sculptor Graham Bennett's competition design for an “art bridge” in central Christchurch, but the contest was eventually scrapped.

The 32-metre bridge was built to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the river away from traffic, and improve access to a planned new Catholic cathedral and the under-construction Ōtākaro Orchard in the vicinity.

The bridge was originally intended to be a grand artistic statement in the centre of Christchurch to help spur regeneration.

A $90,000 competition to design a new “art bridge” attracted 13 soaring designs in 2017, but the contest was scrapped after city councillors raised concerns about maintenance costs.

A basic design by engineering company Beca replaced the grand proposals from artists and designers.

Stuff The art bridge was proposed for the Avon River between Manchester St and Colombo St as part of rebuild plans.

Artists who entered the original competition called the final design a “kick in the guts”, “insulting”, and “an absolute embarrassment”.

In response to the backlash, Ōtākaro recruited charitable trust Matapopore to help design decorative elements like balustrades to spruce up the austere bridge design.

Matapopore chairwoman Aroha Reriti-Crofts said last year that the balustrades were inspired by linking harakeke blades, which were a symbol of strength and a reference to the linking of arms as a way to cross rivers.

It is these additional decorative elements that have prematurely rusted.