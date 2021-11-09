Angry mayors 'seek audience' with prime minister over water reforms

Mayors are seeking an audience with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over water reforms.

Mayors across New Zealand are mobilising against the Government’s push to force water reform on councils.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon is leading the charge.

Gordon has drafted a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seeking “an audience” with her to discuss different approaches to the three waters reform.

The Government announced late last month it was bringing in legislation to create four publicly-owned entities to control drinking water, wastewater and stormwater.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon is drafting a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

These services have traditionally been the core business of 67 councils across New Zealand, and the mandate has caused almost universal outrage among them.

Gordon said he had drafted the letter and had asked mayors and councils if they wanted to co-sign because it was imperative the views of the sector were accurately and fully represented.

“We owe it to our communities to play an active role in any change which will affect them.”

He would not say how many mayors had signed it so far and did not want to release a copy to Stuff until all councils had seen the letter.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said she had not signed it yet because she wanted to discuss it with councillors first.

“I personally think it’s measured, well-intentioned and genuine. I don't think there will be any great difficulty in signing it.”

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown was given permission from his council to sign the letter last week.

Gordon said there was a near-consensus across the local government sector that the model being mandated was not acceptable to councils or its communities.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel wants to talk to her councillors first before signing Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon’s letter.

Surveys of communities across the country showed respondents did not support the model either, he said.

Gordon’s council, which sits on Christchurch’s northern border, has already expressed its concern with the reform model and its disappointment with the Government making it compulsory.

The letter signals further discontent among councils with its industry body Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ).

Gordon said a number of mayors across New Zealand were rightly disappointed LGNZ had taken a different view to the bulk of its members.

“Because of this partner councils have decided to give voice to the majority who are unhappy with the forced nature of this reform.”

LGNZ has come under fire from councils for its stance over the water reforms.

In October, its president Stuart Crosby, said he was disappointed the Government had mandated its reforms but LGNZ would lend its efforts to improving the model so what was finally put in front of the public was a fit-for-purpose model that met the diverse needs of communities.

Gordon said he supported the new regulator and standards, but did not support the fixed view on the solution being the now mandated four entity delivery model.

He said there were a number of alternative and viable delivery models that would be supported by ratepayers across New Zealand.

In August, 10 mayors from across Canterbury collectively said they had “serious concerns” about the timeframe of the reforms.