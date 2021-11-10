Efforts to cool hot spots at wastewater plant continue more than a week after blaze

Christchurch City Council has released drone footage of the fire damage to two filter buildings at the Bromley wastewater treatment plant.

Efforts to cool hot spots in smouldering wreckage at Christchurch’s wastewater treatment plant are continuing nine days after a large fire broke out at the site.

Last week, drone footage revealed the significant damage caused by the blaze, which saw the roofs of two buildings housing filters collapse at the Christchurch wastewater treatment plant in Bromley on November 1.

The roofs were made of plastic reinforced with fibreglass, and their burning sent a plume of thick black smoke across the city, triggering a public health warning.

Christchurch City Council, which owns the plant, said on Wednesday that efforts to continue cooling damaged trickling filters were beginning to pay off.

READ MORE:

* Drone footage shows significant damage at wastewater plant after blaze

* Sprinkler to be installed at damaged wastewater plant to dispel lingering stench of smoke

* Extent of damage unclear as council assesses fire-ravaged wastewater treatment plant



Scaffolding towers had been erected around the buildings so hoses could be used to dampen down hot spots.

Council water boss Helen Beaumont said the cause of the fire was still being investigated and a full damage assessment would not be possible until the burnt and melted roof debris, lying several metres deep within the filters, was removed.

Consultants were being brought in to help work out the best way to remove the material, she said.

Misters are also being used to reduce the odour from the smouldering plastic.

Beaumont said the fire had also destroyed the air extraction system for the initial wastewater screening and primary settlement tanks at the plant.

An interim extraction system would be installed within the next three weeks to take the “foul air” from the filtering part of the plant and direct it through biofilters to reduce the smell, she said.

CCC Newsline/Supplied Drone footage of the fire which broke out at the wastewater treatment plant showed the damage made to the two trickling filters.

Changes were being made to the treatment processes to try and compensate for the loss of the filters being bypassed to improve the quality of the final effluent, as well as reducing the potential for “offensive odours being generated from the plant”.

The wastewater plant was still running and the quality of the discharge remained “typical of normal operations”, Beaumont said last week.

However, a lag of 20 days between wastewater entering the plant and it being pumped into the ocean meant the effects of the damage remained unclear.

On Wednesday, Beaumont said poly aluminium chloride – a water treatment chemical that helps with coagulation – had been added to the primary settlement tanks to help settle more of the suspended solids and reduce the amount of organic material bypassing the filters and going into secondary tanks.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Black plumes of smoke could be seen across Christchurch when the fire broke out last Monday. (File photo)

Monitoring showed it was going well, Beaumont said.

It had allowed the secondary contact tanks to show signs of recovery with the odours improving “considerably” over the last few days.

Bypassing the filters meant there was greater organic material in the wastewater going into the oxidation ponds. Adding hydrogen peroxide, which naturally breaks down into water and oxygen, had resulted in the ponds looking and smelling “much better”, Beaumont said.

“The system is naturally adjusting to the high loadings it is receiving from the plant.

“We appreciate the patience of the local community while we work on optimising the operation of the plant.”