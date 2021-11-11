'Low noise' asphalt for Christchurch Northern Corridor delayed by supply chain issues

Residents upset at noise from a nearby Canterbury motorway will have to put up with it for another month or two.

Plans to add a “low noise asphalt” to Christchurch’s $290 million Northern Corridor motorway have now been pushed back due to a shipping delay with epoxy resin from the United States, which is a key ingredient of the new asphalt.

The asphalt was expected to reduce noise from the motorway, which has been an annoyance to Redwood residents who live nearby.

They have previously complained of being woken early in the morning by the noise of cars, and some have said the noise was affecting their mental health.

READ MORE:

* Safety and cycles, not bridges or light rail, prioritised in Canterbury's transport spend

* Officials wanted to remove Christchurch motorway noise results from public newsletter

* City council, local MP back call for speed reduction on Christchurch motorway

* Christchurch's new motorway - great for commuters, but not for residents who cannot sleep from the noise



For about 2 kilometres, the 100kmh motorway, which opened late last year, runs within 100 to 200 metres of some houses. About 23,000 cars use it each day.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has long said the new low noise asphalt would address the noise issues.

It had hoped to begin applying the epoxy at the end of November, but on Thursday Waka Kotahi regional relationships director James Caygill said there was now a one to two month delay – pushing the completion into the new year.

“We are sorry about this delay, given the concerns of nearby residents,” he said.

Steven Walton/Stuff Residents at a public meeting about the noise earlier this year.

The delay with the epoxy was due to the Covid-19 supply chain disruptions “being experienced worldwide”.

Caygill said the low noise asphalt could be applied without the epoxy, but it would then only have an eight-year lifespan. With the epoxy, the lifespan of the asphalt would be more than 30 years.

“We hope [Redwood residents] can see a short delay now will reap benefits longer term,” he said.

Christchurch Labour MP Dr Duncan Webb said in a social media post to a residents’ group on Thursday that although the situation was “not ideal”, it was better than having “a higher noise surface in the long run”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Houses in Redwood are within 100m to 200m of the motorway.

A push to get Waka Kotahi to reduce the motorway’s speed limit earlier this year was ultimately unsuccessful, despite the backing of Webb and the city council.

Peer-reviewed noise testing of the motorway by Marshall Day Acoustics previously showed in some sections, the motorway's noise was above the appropriate standard for motorway noise by about two decibels (dB).

At the time, Waka Kotahi said the difference was too minimal to be noticed.

The final low noise layer of asphalt is expected to reduce noise from the motorway by about five to seven dB.