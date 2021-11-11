Missing man located safely in Southland, police say

A missing Christchurch man has been found.

Police had been searching for Marcus Butler, who had last been seen on November 2. His absence from work had been described as “out of character” by police.

“A man reported missing, last seen in Christchurch on Tuesday 2 November, has been located safely in Southland,” Canterbury Police wrote on Facebook on Thursday evening.

“We thank everyone for their shares.”

Butler was reported missing a day after a Central Otago man was reported missing.

Wayne Hammond, 50, was last seen heading to work from his Henderson Drive home in Alexandra on the morning of November 1.

The search for Hammond has been ongoing with family describing the last 11 days as “harrowing” and “inexplicably hard”.