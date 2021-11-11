Missing man's absence from work 'out of character', police say

Marcus Butler has been missing since November 2.

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Christchurch man who was last seen nine days ago.

Marcus Butler was last seen on November 2, and his absence from work was described as “out of character” by police.

“He is believed to be driving a green Nissan Teana, registration HKB569,” police said.

Anyone with information should call Canterbury police on 105 and quote file number 211106/3539.

Butler’s disappearance comes a day after a Central Otago man was reported missing.

Wayne Hammond, 50, was last seen heading to work from his Henderson Drive home in Alexandra on the morning of November 1.

The search for Hammond has been ongoing with family describing the last 11 days as “harrowing” and “inexplicably hard”.