It's all about the bass: Mystery noise has authorities puzzled

Who is partying so loudly that residents across six Christchurch suburbs are irate? It remains a mystery as the source of the noise is so elusive even the city's noise control team can’t find it.

At 7am one recent Saturday, a woman watched a coffee mug jump along her vibrating kitchen bench from the “heavy bass sound” that residents in Avonhead, Ilam, Hornby, Sockburn and Wigram claim is fraying nerves.

Some sleep-deprived residents compared the mystery noise to elephants systematically bashing the side of their house from dusk till dawn. Others, who described themselves as party people, said they were “plagued by the awful doof doof”.

All agree the excessive mystery noise is unreasonable and needs to stop, but the problem is no-one, including authorities, can locate its source.

“As if life is not already enough of a dystopian landscape, now on my weekends I have to endure a constant pulsating thudding that ricochets around my broken 67-year-old body and which has turned my previously quiet two bedroom unit into some sort of hellish discotheque,” lamented one Avonhead resident who wished to be referred to only as John.

Other residents said the thumping bass, sometimes coupled with fireworks after 1am, woke up their young children and terrified their pets but, despite dozens of complaints to the Christchurch City Council's noise control team over recent weekends, officials remain baffled.

Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said the after hours noise control service had received several calls about the noise over the last two weekends.

“The noise was described as loud bass music and calls were from the Avonhead, Yaldhurst and Sockburn areas. Despite a number of visits by officers to the areas no source of the noise was identified.”

There were 97 complaints over the weekend of October 23 and 24 from 4.30pm until 12.45pm the following day.

Last weekend, over November 6 and 7, the council received 27 complaints from 11pm until 9.30am the following day.

“During this time reports were received from Avonhead, Ilam, Hornby, Sockburn and Wigram. The investigating officer spent a considerable amount of time in the area, speaking to residents and visiting rural areas trying to detect where the noise was generating from,” Weston said.

“It is considered that the noise is likely coming from a mobile source and until such time that the source is identified, the council is unable to take enforcement action.”

In online community groups, sleepy-eyed residents share their locations and impressions of the noise in a bid to track it down.

“Is the sound carrying from somewhere like McLeans Island?'' wondered one. ''Is it some sort of mobile disco, it seems to be everywhere?” another asked.

Strangers make 3am plans online in dressing gowns to team up to hunt for the mystery noise, collectively delighting in the idea of being the one to victoriously unplug whatever is responsible.

One long-time Ilam resident said many already dealing with Covid-19 stresses had been “really badly affected mentally” by the noise. He said when noise control had been unsuccessful in finding the source of the irritating noise, some long-suffering residents had discussed forming their own “posse” to find the culprits.

He suggested the mystery noise could also potentially be a matter of “mistaken noise identity” related to a home invasion in Ilam this week, where a group of flatmates had a terrifying experience when a man brandishing a large knife smashed open their front door just before 4.30am on Monday.

The man smashed the door and kicked in two panels to get inside the flat and screamed at the residents to “keep the noise down”.

Ahead of this weekend, a Sockburn resident said she had invested in noise-cancelling headphones for her two young children “just in case”.

“It's very hard to tell where the sound is coming from, it seems to be coming from everywhere, but then you can go one street over, and you can't hear it. I don't mind people having a party because you know eventually it’s going to stop, but this is different,” she said.

“After 12 hours or more of it making your teeth thud, it really gets to you. I can't go through another weekend of that.”