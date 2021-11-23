Empty Christchurch flats once branded an eyesore sell for millions of dollars

The apartments on Oxford Tce have views of the Southern Alps.

Planned new luxury apartments in a tower block that has been sitting empty for several years have sold off-plan for as much as $3.7 million.

Work started in July to strengthen and completely refurbish the Oxford Apartments tower on the banks of the Avon River in central Christchurch. It is expected to be completed at the end of next year.

Russell Property Group managing director Brett Russell said they had already sold nine apartments in the building for between $2.5m and $3.7m each.

He said most had been sold to local owners, with a couple sold to out-of-town investors.

The tower will have 12 or 13 apartments once refurbishment is complete, he said. The penthouse apartment, which will run over the top two floors, has not yet been put on the market.

Structural strengthening work has begun on the tower, which will be 100 per cent of building code when it is finished.

The building is being stripped back and completely refurbished to sweep away many years of disuse, Russell said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The apartment block overlooks the Canterbury earthquake memorial on the banks of the Avon River.

“There was a lot of pigeon poo and the like, to be fair. They needed to be really cleaned up.

“They will be stripped back with new wiring, new air conditioning and structural strengthening.”

He said the apartments sold after the developers held an open home.

“We fitted a room out in one of the apartments and did an open day to give people an idea of what it would look like.”

The 12-storey apartment tower has been empty since the previous owners settled their insurance policies after the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Refurbishment of the apartments should be complete by the end of next year.

The building, designed by Warren & Mahoney Architects, was completed in 2005. The refit was designed by Wilson & Hill Architects.

The building, at 66 Oxford Tce, was once named as one of the “dirty 30” eyesore buildings that were holding back the rebuild in central Christchurch.

The apartment block was put on the market in an “as is, where is” state in July 2018 and sold to developer Patrick Fontein for $3.15 million.

It was put on the market again in January 2020 and sold to the Russell Property Group.

The prices paid for the new apartments pale in comparison to a $5.7m penthouse sold in central Christchurch in March last year.

Two other apartments for the Upper House development planned for Park Tce sold for up to $4.1m.

Construction started last year on The Spire apartment complex on Kilmore St, where homes are priced at up to $3.15m.