Genealogist offers help to memorialise former psychiatric patients buried in unmarked graves

Masterton genealogist and historian Anna Purgar spent two years identifying 456 former patients of the Tokanui Psychiatric Hospital who were buried in unmarked graves at a nearby cemetery.

For two years Anna Purgar​ worked to identify more than 400 former psychiatric patients buried in unmarked graves at a Waikato cemetery.

Now the names of 456 “lost souls” appear on a granite memorial at the Tokanui Cemetery where bodies of former Tokanui Psychiatric Hospital patients lie.

The Masterton genealogist and historian is also willing to help in the search to name what could be up to 1000 former Sunnyside Hospital patients buried at Christchurch’s Sydenham Cemetery.

Purgar was proof it could be done, but she warned it could take a while given the numbers thought to be buried there.

Christchurch woman Michelle Lomax is leading calls for a memorial at Sydenham Cemetery to recognise former Sunnyside patients buried in unmarked graves.

She has the support of some descendents, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, and a number of mental health organisations.

Patients who died at Sunnyside were buried at Sydenham Cemetery in an area designated for “paupers” from the late 1890s through until the 1980s.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Community board member Michelle Lomax wants a memorial to remember the hundreds of former patients at Sunnyside psychiatric hospital believed to be buried in unmarked graves at Sydenham Cemetery.

Ann Rattray is one of them. She was incarcerated at Sunnyside for 40 years. She died there alone when she was 80 years old.

There is no record of her ever being visited by her husband or her two surviving children.

Christchurch City Council believes there could be up to 1000 Sunnyside patients interred at the cemetery, but it said the number was conjecture and could not be substantiated without “intrusive investigations into personal health records”, which were restricted for 100 years by the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB).

However, Purgar believed it could be done.

“I think they deserve some dignity. They lived a life.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Hundreds of bodies are thought to be interred in the unmarked graves at Sydenham Cemetery, in the grassy area towards the top of this photograph.

The council has a cemetery database which includes Sydenham, but an Archives NZ spokesman said while the database does occasionally mention a burial from Sunnyside, it would not give a comprehensive picture of all Sunnyside patients buried at Sydenham.

Archives NZ’s Christchurch office has patient records relating to Sunnyside, however access to these records have been restricted for 100 years by CDHB to protect personal privacy.

Researchers would have to apply to CDHB to access those files.

Purgar became involved with Tokanui when searching for an in-law's family member.

George Heard/Stuff A memorial was erected at Tokanui Cemetery in Waikato in 2016 naming the hundreds of Tokanui Psychiatric patients buried in unmarked graves at the site.

Another descendant got in touch with her after visiting the site near Te Awamatu. He was appalled at the “lack of dignity” shown and started a community campaign in 2014 to erect a memorial.

Before descendants took an interest in the site, the cemetery was a bare patch of land in the middle of a Government-owned farm.

Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) was used to help locate rows of bodies in the cemetery.

In 2016 a memorial was unveiled. It cost about $10,000 and was paid for by Hamilton-based funeral director James R. Hill.

Dalziel, who supports a memorial being erected at Sydenham Cemetery, said it was “absolutely gut-wrenching” to think of so many former Sunnyside patients buried in unmarked graves.

“I’ve always felt strongly that memorials are absolutely appropriate under those circumstances. I am a great believer in closure. Memorialising the site is really important.”

When asked who would pay for a memorial, Dalziel said she believed it was an issue that should be raised with central Government, because it was its system that allowed it to happen.

However, she also said the council “could probably step in if need be”.