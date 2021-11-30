Covid-19: Vaccine certificates needed at libraries and pools in Christchurch

Tūranga central library can only be used by people who have been double vaccinated from Friday.

Vaccine certificates will be mandatory for people wanting to use Christchurch City Council recreation centres, indoor swimming pools, libraries, and the art gallery from Friday.

Certificates will also be required for anyone visiting customer service centres across Christchurch, the civic offices in the central city, or attending council and community board meetings.

On Friday, New Zealand will move into the traffic light system for controlling the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Christchurch will be at the orange level of the system, which allows greater freedoms for people who are double vaccinated and have a certificate.

George Heard/Stuff Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre in Christchurch is one of many council-run facilities that will require vaccination.

The requirement for vaccine certificates at council facilities will not apply to those under the age of 12.

Events at council facilities will have no limit on numbers if vaccine certificates are used, but a limit of 50 people if vaccine certificates are not used.

Transfer stations, public toilets, playgrounds, parks, cemeteries, wharves and jetties will not require a vaccine certificate.

na/Stuff The Christchurch Art Gallery in the city centre will require all visitors be vaccinated from Friday.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale urged people to be kind and respectful to staff while the new system is implemented.

“We have very high vaccination rates in our city, so most residents will be able to continue to use our facilities as usual.”

“By requiring people to present vaccine passports, we can let more people use our facilities, but in busy peak periods we may reach capacity limits.’’

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jellie Park swimming centre will also require all users to be double vaccinated and have a certificate.

She said they were looking at ways of providing services for people who were not vaccinated.

“There are some people who are not vaccinated and therefore will be unable to access our facilities until we move to green on the traffic light system.

“For these people we are looking at alternative ways of providing them with access to our services.

“We have shown through previous lockdowns that we can use online channels to deliver a wide range of services remotely, including gym classes and library resources, including click and collect.”

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Tūranga central library is one of many council facilities that will require a vaccine certificate.

The Waimakariri District Council initially informed library users they would not require a vaccine certificate to use their libraries.

But a spokesman for the Waimakariri District Council said that was now being reviewed.

“We want to make sure there is consistency across councils [in Canterbury]. We had initially thought [we would not require a vaccine certificate], but we now think we will require a vaccine pass.”