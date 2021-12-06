Councillors want Govt cash to speed up $108m upgrade to Christchurch bus network

A $108m upgrade to Christchurch’s bus services will take currently take more than a decade to deliver. (File photo)

A group of Canterbury councillors want government funding to help fast track a $108 million upgrade of Christchurch's bus services, which includes 100 extra buses and new bus lanes.

This week, Christchurch City councillors Mike Davidson and Sara Templeton, and Environment Canterbury (ECan) councillors Vicky Southworth and Lan Pham, will ask their respective councils for support in making an approach to Transport Minister Michael Wood.

The $108 million upgrade has already been planned out and funded by the region's councils – but the money is spread over more than a decade. The councillors hope that with more funding it can be done in five years.

The plan includes 100 extra buses and 22 kilometres of new bus lanes. It would convert Christchurch's five core bus routes to a “turn-up-and-go” model where a bus arrives every 7.5 minutes between 7am and 7pm on weekdays.

READ MORE:

* Better public transport needed now

* $11 million could be spent on Christchurch bus interchange expansion

* $115m Christchurch bus plan endorsed, but concerns raised over time and cost

* $115m plan proposes Christchurch buses so frequent you just 'turn up and go'



Nadine Porter/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood opens the new Ferry Rd cycle connection in Christchurch.

Cr Mike Davidson told Stuff the plan – which he calls Ōtautahi PT – would deliver “the biggest bang for your buck”.

“The reality is if we really want to start to meet some of our emission targets [and] actually try to stop congestion before it really gets created, we need to start acting now,” he said.

“We want to let the Government know that actually we are ready.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has allocated $3.7m towards the Ōtautahi PT plan over the next three years. This money will be used to increase the frequencies of the city's buses.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Christchurch city councillor Mike Davidson has been an advocate for better cycling and public transport. He is also the chairman of the council committee responsible for transport.

The city council will also get about $5.9m for bus infrastructure upgrades over the next three years.

Davidson said Christchurch could not deliver the Ōtautahi PT plan within five years by itself.

“We need to have serious co-investment, and we need to partner with central Government to do this together.”

ECan Cr Vicky Southworth said the current system was awkward to use.

“I speak from experience. I travel a lot on the bus, and even with the privilege of being on one of the highest frequency routes, it still takes some effort, and it's slower than driving.”

Southworth saw no reason why the Ōtautahi PT plan could not be delivered within five years. She thought more staff would be needed to deliver it in that time.

“I think it's about ramping up and making sure that we take the opportunities we can to increase passenger numbers.”

The $108m Ōtautahi PT plan aims to grow bus patronage from 14 million trips per year to 20 million by 2028.

The plan would see more dedicated bus lanes built, with traffic lights that could prioritise buses. More smart technology and more bus shelters would be integrated too.