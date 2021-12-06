One person in serious condition after sustaining burns in garage fire

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze on Sunday evening.

One person is in a serious condition after they sustained burns in a garage fire on Sunday.

Four fire trucks responded to the “well alight” garage blaze on Gilberthorpes Rd in Hei Hei, Christchurch about 6.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said one person suffered burns in the fire.

The fire was under control by 7.45pm, but firefighters remained at the scene dampening down hot spots until 9pm.

An ambulance and intensive care paramedic responded and treated one patient who was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

The cause of the fire, and whether it was suspicious, remained unclear on Monday morning.

A fire investigator would be attending the scene later in the day, a Fenz spokeswoman said.