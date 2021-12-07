Council told to consider changes to its one councillor, one ward system

The Local Government Commission has strongly recommended the Christchurch City Council explore the benefits of electing more than one councillor in a ward.

Big changes to how Christchurch residents are represented around the council table have been signalled, but will not happen before next year’s local body election.

The Local Government Commission has this week confirmed Christchurch would continue to be represented by a mayor, 16 councillors elected across 16 wards, and 37 community board members.

However, the commission said it strongly recommended the next review, which has to be done in the next six years, explore the benefits of moving to a system where there was more than one councillor elected per ward.

This does not necessarily mean more councillors, but could lead to fewer and bigger wards.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North will continue to elect mayor and 15 councillors

* Two of six, a dozen of the other: Rejig on cards for Hamilton City Council electoral system

* Christchurch councillors dismiss proposal to look at new ways of voting them into office

* Calls for greater diversity around Christchurch City Council table



In a submission, former city councillor Chrissie Williams said wards should align with community board boundaries and three councillors should be elected per ward.

She told the commission that diversity of candidates had reduced since moving to the one ward-one councillor system.

Earlier this year, Williams told the council women represented 46 per cent to 58 per cent of councillors between 2001 and 2010, when two councillors were elected per ward.

In 2016 and 2019, when one councillor was elected per ward, that figure dropped to 25 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Local Government Commission says it's not yet time to change how many councillors are elected in each Christchurch ward.

This week, the commission said arguments for more than one councillor per ward had merit, but it did not decide to make the move this time because there was still significant community support for single councillor wards.

However, it strongly recommended the council undertake robust community consultation next time to explore which ward system would result in the most effective representation for Christchurch.

The council earlier this year decided not to investigate switching electoral systems from first past the post (FPP) to single transferable voting (STV).

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel says the new arrangements are a good reflection of the changes to Christchurch’s population.

But the commission said while it could not and did not hold a view on the voting system used in any local body election, it acknowledged the council’s observation that any future consideration of STV should be done alongside a move to multi-member wards.

“Wards of three to seven members are preferable to gain the full benefits of proportional representation under STV voting.”

In FPP, people vote for the candidate they want, whereas with STV, people rank candidates in order of preference. District health boards are elected under STV.

The commission decided there would be only minor changes to the make-up of the city's wards and community board areas for the 2022 local election.

The council consulted on changes it wanted to make earlier this year.

Cr James Gough put forward a proposal to halve the number of councillors around the table from 16 to eight and cut the community boards from seven to four. His idea did not gain majority support.

The council made its recommendation to the commission, which confirmed its decision this week following a public hearing in September.

The biggest change was the reduction in community boards from seven to six.

The Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board was being disbanded and split into three existing boards. Linwood would join Coastal-Burwood, Central would join Papanui-Innes and Heathcote would be merged with the Spreydon-Cashmere ward.

The commission’s final determination largely upheld the council's final proposal, except for two minor changes to ward boundaries.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the new arrangements were a good reflection of the changes to Christchurch’s population since the boundaries were last drawn.