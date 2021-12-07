Christchurch's coin-operated dance floor, the Dance-O-Mat, is on the move

It’s been the scene of many a late-night party, and even Prince Charles once famously turned up for a boogie. Now Christchurch’s famous Dance-O-Mat is on the move.

The popular coin operated dance floor, which has attracted international attention, will next month leave its home of seven years on Gloucester St to make way for construction of the new Court Theatre.

Gap Filler co-founder Coralie Winn said the organisation was in talks to move the dance floor to a new site, either on Manchester St or in the area bounded by Manchester, Madras, St Asaph and Lichfield streets known as the SALT District.

Don Scott/Stuff The Dance-O-Mat being used in 2012 when it was on the corner of St Asaph and Manchester St.

Winn hoped the Dance-O-Mat would be at its new site for a number of years.

“We have been through the process of asking if it is time to say goodbye to the Dance-O-Mat and the answer was no from everyone,’’ she said.

“We want to make it part of the city for a number of years.”

She said they would run a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a complete overhaul of the dance floor for its relocation.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Prince Charles showing off his ballroom dancing skills with Lisa Shannon at the Dance-O-Mat on Oxford Tce in 2012.

“It needs a complete overhaul. We need to rebuild the floor and a new washing machine.

“It is a chance to do things a little differently. Dance-O-Mat looks deceptively simple, but it has a lot going on to keep it safe.”

Winn said she hoped it could one day become a permanent fixture in Christchurch.

“We would like it if the Dance-O-Mat had a permanent home in the city in a couple of years. We will just have to see.”

Joe Johnson/Stuff Some people bring more artistry to the Dance-O-Mat than others, such as this pair enjoying a moment in May 2020.

She said Gap Filler was part of the team working on plans for a public space that will occupy the site where the Dance-O-Mat currently stands.

That new space will run across the block from Gloucester St to Armagh St between the Court Theatre construction site and the Isaac Theatre Royal.

“That has been really exciting. There are ways in which our involvement is encouraging previous uses of the site.”

DAVID WALKER/The Press Students at Waimairi School hit the dance floor at the Dance-o-Mat in Gloucester St to bust some moves. (Video first published in July 2015)

The Dance-O-Mat started life on the corner of St Asaph and Manchester streets in 2012 before moving to two sites on Oxford Tce – where Prince Charles took Christchurch woman Lisa Shannon for a spin after she bravely asked him for a dance – and then its current site on Gloucester St.

Early works have started on the site for the planned Court Theatre, on the corner of Colombo and Gloucester streets.

The work involves putting metal sheet piling six metres into the ground around the perimeter of the site, excavating and decontaminating the site, and creating a gravel raft for the building’s foundations.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Dance-O-Mat has also become a popular spot for photo shoots in Christchurch.

The early works will be completed by March and construction of the Court Theatre will begin later next year.

A number of Gap Filler initiatives that occupied land in the east frame of the city, between Manchester, Madras and Lichfield streets and the Avon River have now been removed to make way for new housing.

A youth space with large spray can sculptures and a basketball court was removed at the end of November. A hammock forest and slack line park was originally meant to be removed at the same time, but now has no firm leaving date.