Council spends extra $250,000 to help groups struggling with Covid-19 restrictions

There has been strong demand for additional money to help community groups struggling in the wake of Covid-19.

Strong demand from struggling community groups has led Christchurch City Council to pour another $250,000 into a fund to help organisations.

The council had allocated $210,000 to its discretionary response fund this financial year, but that would likely be gone by mid-February at the latest, council community funding team leader Sam Callander​ said in a report on the issue.

Uncertainty caused by the ongoing impact of Covid-19 restrictions had led to strong demand for financial support from community groups across the city.

Callander was expecting applications from community groups to only increase as the financial year progressed.

At a meeting on Wednesday, councillors agreed to transfer $250,000 from the capital endowment fund to the metropolitan discretionary response fund to assist community groups managing the impacts of the response to Covid-19.

Crs Sam MacDonald, Yani Johanson, James Gough and Aaron Keown voted against it.

The capital endowment fund was created in 2001 using a share of the proceeds from the sale of Orion’s investment in a gas company. The council owns an 89.3 per cent stake in the electricity distribution company.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Christchurch's Arts Centre received $150,000 from the discretionary response fund last financial year to help keep its doors open following the impact of Covid-19.

The fund started with a $75 million balance and now sits at just over $100m.

The $250,000 would come from a portion of the interest received on the fund.

Callander said the additional money would allow the council to keep the discretionary fund open well into the new year and be in a position to respond promptly and efficiently to community need.

The fund was there to help not-for-profit community groups where their project funding request fell outside the criteria or closing dates for other council funds.

The fund was also for emergency or unforeseen situations.

Last financial year the council put $500,000 into the fund.

Among the organisations to get money included the Arts Centre, which received $150,000 to help keep its doors open, the New Zealand Prostitutes Collective, which got $40,000 to fund an outreach co-ordinator, and the Imagination Station, which received $35,000.

The council also decided on Wednesday to spend $420,000 from its sustainability fund to support 27 different projects that will help the council reach its climate change goals.

The fund, set up earlier this year, was designed to support community action on climate change.

Supplied Cultivate Christchurch will get $16,590 from the council’s sustainability fund.

The council adopted its climate resilience strategy in June, which aimed to get Christchurch to reach net zero emissions by 2045.

Some of the groups to get money include Cultivate Christchurch, which will get $16,590 to help fund an urban farm, and the Summit Rd Society, which gets $20,000 to help restore Avoca Valley.

The Food Resilience Network will also get $30,000 to fund a school garden project, while New Brighton Community Gardens will receive $30,000 towards a propagating young gardeners hub.

A last-minute attempt by Cr Pauline Cotter to grant the Bee Awesome programme $16,000 did not get enough support from around the council table.

But deputy mayor Andrew Turner was successful in getting $5500 for the Avon Ōtākaro Network to help fund its World Rivers Day celebration.