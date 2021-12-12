Neil Dawson's sculpture Echo rises again, 10 years on from earthquakes

Neil Dawson's Echo sculpture was first installed above the Christchurch Arts Centre in 1981.

The first public sculpture by Christchurch artist Neil Dawson has returned, 40 years after its creation and a decade since it was stored away due to earthquake damage.

The Echo sculpture was first suspended as a temporary installation above the north quad of the Christchurch Arts Centre in 1981 for about nine months.

The sculpture, which depicts a small structure in two dimensions, was rebuilt and permanently returned to the site in 1991 and remained there until the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes damaged the buildings to which it was attached.

The installation was also damaged, and was stored away safely in Dawson's studio.

READ MORE:

* Public art fund made big difference with little money

* Controversial $320,000 sculpture will ascend and 'lift spirits'

* Fundraising campaign may return echo from the past to the Chch Arts Centre



A fundraising campaign was launched by the Arts Centre in 2017 in an effort to raise $30,000 to bring back the once-familiar sight.

That campaign fell flat but this time the sculpture’s resurrection has been fully funded by former city councillor Lady Barbara Stewart, who supported the Arts Centre in bringing back the sculpture.

The three-metre-high carbon fibre tubular structure is suspended by thin stainless steel wires, and was permanently reinstalled in its spot, six metres above the centre of the north quad, at the beginning of December.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Arts Centre was severely damaged by the Canterbury earthquakes.

Dawson said he was thrilled that Echo “lived up to its name once again and bounced back”.

“As my first public sculpture I am amazed at how the public have embraced the work, even when it wasn’t there,” he said.

Arts Centre director Philip Aldridge said the centre was “honoured to once again raise Echo back into its rightful place and showcase this much-love taonga”.

“Neil has once again lifted our spirits,” he said.

The sculpture was inspired by Dawson's time as a caretaker at the Arts Centre in the late 1970s.

“The piece came about one night when I was doing my rounds at about midnight. I heard this strange echo. I went to the north quad and there was a woman sitting cross-legged on the lawn playing the flute. It was magic,” Dawson previously told Stuff.

“I remember thinking it would be nice to create a sculpture that captures the architecture of the Arts Centre in a very simple way.”

He called the sculpture a “sky drawing”, and said it was designed to encourage people to notice things above, rather than walking with their heads down.

Miniature versions of Echo are being sold for a limited time at the Central Art Gallery, with part of the proceeds going towards funds for the sculpture’s future preservation and maintenance.