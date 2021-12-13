Councillor's plan to ditch the diesel and go green scuppered by lack of fuel source

Councillor Phil Mauger, a contender to be mayor of Christchurch next year, has bought a new hydrogen-powered SUV, one of just three in the country. But there is nowhere to fill it up in the South Island.

The first-term Burwood ward councillor, who announced his intention in August to stand for mayor at next year’s local elections, took possession of the champagne-coloured Hyundai Nexo last week.

He bought it to replace his diesel-powered four-wheel-drive ute, but he will have to keep the keys for that vehicle for a little longer than he expected.

Mauger’s Nexo has a range of 666km, and it is already down to just over 400km left in the tank, so he is now on the hunt to find a fuel source before the hydrogen runs dry.

He said he has a couple of possibilities up his sleeve, but has yet to nail anything down.

“I knew in the back of my mind it was going to be tricky, but I thought, ‘I’ve got to have the first one of these and be at the forefront’,” he said.

“I can hear myself think as I’m driving down the road.”

There are only three of the vehicles in the country, the other two owned by Hyundai and used as demonstration cars.

Christchurch City councillor Phil Mauger is on the look-out for somewhere in the South Island to fill up his Hyundai Nexo.

“I just like trying new things. I know there is going to be a time when I cannot use it for a while, but I think it is the way of the future. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

However, Mauger might be waiting quite some time before he can get behind the wheel without the fear of being stranded somewhere.

Publicly accessible hydrogen fuelling stations are planned for the South Island, but are not likely in next 12 months.

King Country-based Waitomo Group, New Zealand's fastest-growing independent fuel retailer, has lodged resource consent applications to build a hydrogen fuelling station in Hamilton and another in Palmerston North, but it is yet to apply for any in the South Island.

Waitomo managing director Jimmy Ormsby​ said the company would be expanding its hydrogen fuelling stations down to the South Island, but certainly not within the next 12 months.

He expected the North Island stations to be commissioned sometime in the third quarter of 2022.

Waitomo has three petrol stations in Christchurch, and Ormsby said the Ferry Rd site was probably the only one with enough room for a hydrogen station.

The hydrogen is fed into a fuel cell where it mixes with oxygen and sparks a chemical reaction, creating electricity.

Mauger, a car enthusiast who owns vintage cars including a 1936 Austin 7 Special, decided to look into buying a vehicle that was a little kinder on the environment.

He believed hydrogen was the way to go because he thought electric cars powered with lithium batteries were not as sustainable. It also takes just five minutes to refuel the Nexo – a fraction of the time it takes an electric vehicle.

Hyundai’s publicity information states that the Nexo cleans the air as its drives, filtering out 99.9 per cent of very fine dust.

In a 2020 review, Stuff motoring reporter Nile Bijoux​ said the Nexo was essentially an electric vehicle, but instead of sourcing its energy from a massive battery pack, uses a tank full of compressed hydrogen.

The hydrogen is fed into a fuel cell where it mixes with oxygen and sparks a chemical reaction, creating electricity. The only by-product is water, which is expelled through the plastic exhaust pipe.

Bijoux said the biggest hurdle in front of Hyundai was the lack of publicly accessible infrastructure.

He said the vehicle offered all the clean green benefits of EV driving, and none of the social and environmental issues with mining materials for massive batteries.