Catch air at the new Heathcote bike park - where native trees are a new sight

The new Heathcote Valley Mountain Biking park is the vision of one determined Dad.

A week into the first level 4 lockdown in March 2020, Grant Brokenshire​ needed a project to keep his active teenagers busy.

Last week, he showed off the 55 “features” – bike jumps, rails, berms, tabletops and so forth – and planted the 1000th native tree at the Heathcote Valley Mountain Biking (HVMB) park.​

Brokenshire reckons he’s put more than 1000 volunteer hours into the free, unfenced facility across the road from Ferrymead Heritage Park.​

His sons have also put hundreds of hours of work into park, including acting as “test pilots” for the jumps and other features. “Dad got carried away,” said Grant.

The facility caters for bikers of all ages, with a pump track for the most junior riders, more challenging terrain for those with intermediate skills and then the big jump section for the most confident.

It’s the sort of place where Olympic dreams are born.

Grant Brokenshire took it upon himself to build the Heathcote Valley Mountain Biking park.

In the centre is the “launch pad”, a low clay hill with steep sides that gives riders more than enough speed to launch off the biggest jumps.

Fourteen-year-old Ben Brokenshire​ had little difficulty on the big-air jumps, although came away with a bloody knee after landing awkwardly one time.

Ben was riding a mountain bike, but BMX and specialist trick bikes are welcome. “It’s like a skateboard park for bikers,” Grant said.

Ben Brokenshire gets a nice jump at the Heathcote Valley Mountain Biking park.

The park is closed after even moderate rains because erosion is a big problem.

While labouring at the park, he had time to think through a philosophy for the facility:

Progression – Riders of all ages and ability can develop their skills.

Community – Create a fun, safe and easily accessible skills park in southeast Christchurch.

Conservation – Regeneration of native flora and fauna.

The conservation principle has seen organisations such as Trees for Canterbury, the city council, Tui Corridor and others donate native plants to the cause. Grant also paid for some plants himself. He planted the 1001st native – a pōhutukawa​ – last week.

Lower Heathcote is flat and boggy most of the year and the HVMB stands out as a promising regeneration sight in an area frequented by dog walkers, joggers and baby strollers.

Ben Brokenshire in action. This jump has a more forgiving mulch landing.

The Christchurch City Council owns the land and has “sanctioned” the park as “small local community-based facilities, often close to home for the users”, said council’s acting head of parks Kay Holder.​

There are two similar parks in Bottle Lake Forest Park,​ one near the rangers’ headquarters and another in the old landfill area. All could be seen as stepping stones to the adventure park, Holder said.

The council monitors each site for health and safety. Helmets are mandatory, while gloves, knee pads and goggles are highly recommended.

HVMB seeks more riders, volunteers and donations. For more information, visit the Facebook page.