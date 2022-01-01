Concerns mount for welfare of Timaru man missing for over 10 days

Timaru Police are appealing for sightings of Anaru Moana, who has been reported missing by his whÄnau.

Timaru police are appealing for sightings of a man who has been missing for over 10 days.

Anaru Moana was last seen on December 20 and was reported missing by his whānau.

A police spokeswoman said it was “out of character” for Moana to be out of contact with family and friends, sparking the appeal.

Police said there were concerns for his welfare and asked anyone who has seen Moana since December 20, or any other information which may help with locating his whereabouts to call 105 and quote file number 211223/0992.