Waikirikiri/Selwyn River at Glentunnel deemed unsafe due to faecal bacteria

Waikirikiri/Selwyn River currently unsafe to swim or eat from ( file photo)

A Canterbury river has been deemed unsafe for recreational use due to high levels of faecal bacteria.

The Canterbury District Health Board have issued a health warning for the water quality in Waikirikiri/ Selwyn River at Glentunnel.

The warning comes after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken from the river.

“Water quality at the affected site is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens,” Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton said.

READ MORE:

* Potentially toxic algae discovered in Selwyn River

* Health warning after toxic algae found in Canterbury's Te Roto o Wairewa/Lake Forsyth

* Toxic algae warning for North Canterbury town



“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious health effects from exposure to faecal bacteria.”

People should also avoid eating shellfish, and if they eat fish they should remove the gut and liver, and wash in clean water before cooking.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

There is also a warning in place for potentially toxic algae benthic cyanobacteria at the Waikirikiri at Glentunnel.

Monitoring of the site will continue weekly, and the public will be advised when the site is safe for recreational use.