Christchurch’s controversial $301 million cycleway network ramps up

Diana Proctor, 70, is exploring new parts of Christchurch thanks to the council’s cycleways.

Work will start on five Christchurch cycleways in 2022, but it will be another six years before the entire 101-kilometre network is finished.

Once completed, 13 major cycleways will crisscross the city at an expected total cost of $301 million. About $187m of that will come from the Government’s coffers, not ratepayers.

The cycleways have been controversial from the minute the network was first proposed in 2013. Back then they were expected to cost $68.3m and were to be finished within five years.

Now they have become one of Christchurch City Council’s main tools to reduce carbon emissions.

The council has a target of being carbon-neutral by 2045 and in Greater Christchurch, transport is responsible for 54 per cent of emissions.

There have been many attempts over the years by various councillors and ratepayers to delay the cycleways or to ditch them completely, alongside other efforts to fast-track them.

Four cycleways are fully open, including the Uni-Cycle route, which connects Ilam and the University of Canterbury to the central city via Mona Vale, Riccarton Bush and North Hagley Park.

The Little River Link, connecting Prebbleton and Wigram to the central city via Middleton and Addington, is also open, joining up with the Little River Rail Trail.

Christchurch is to have 13 cycleways, but the cost of the project has repeatedly spiralled. (First published April 3, 2021)

The Papanui Parallel, connecting Northlands Mall and the Northern Line cycleway to the central city is open, as is the Quarryman’s Trail connecting Halswell to the central city via Hoon Hay and Somerfield.

Sections one and two of the Nor’West Arc between Princess Margaret Hospital and the University of Canterbury are largely complete, according to council head of transport Lynette Ellis.

The section along Ilam, Riccarton and Middleton roads is still to be finished and the Blenheim Rd, Annex Rd, and Hansons Lane area is to set to be constructed in the first half of this year.

Annex Rd between Blenheim Rd and the Southern Motorway underpass is expected to be built in the second half of 2023.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Part of the Rapanui-Shag Rock cycleway linking Sumner to the central city has been completed.

Construction of the third and final section of the Nor’West Arc, which will connect the university to Jellie Park and Harewood Rd, is expected to start in the third quarter of this year. The route still needs final council approval.

Parts of the Northern Line, linking Belfast to the central city via Papanui and Uni-cycle cycleways, will be completed over the next two and a half years.

Sections between Tuckers and Main North roads will begin in the second half of 2022 and between Old Blenheim Rd and Sawyers Arms Rd will start in 2023. Both sections will take about a year to complete.

Construction is underway on the South Express, connecting Templeton, Hornby, Sockburn and Middleton to Riccarton, Addington and the central city.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Ma Baker owner Paul Garven says the Papanui Parallel Cycleway has led to a drop in turnover at his bakery. (File photo)

The first section from Deans Ave to Craven St is largely complete and the next section from Craven St to Waterloo Rd will be finished later this year.

The final section to Templeton will be split in two, with work on the Templeton end likely to start this year. The final section along Waterloo Rd will be constructed in late 2022 and early 2023.

The final section of Rapanui–Shag Rock cycleway along Humphreys Drive and Tidal View will start this month and finish in June.

The cycleway, which will eventually link Sumner to the central city, is already partially open. It also relies on the final section of the Coastal Pathway around Moncks Bay being finished, which was due to happen in mid-2023.

The Heathcote Expressway is open from the city to the Tannery in Woolston and work on the final section to Heathcote will start this year.

Wheels to Wings, which connects the airport to the Nor’West Arc and Northern Line cycleways at Papanui, was consulted on last year. If the cycleway is approved, the earliest that construction would start is early 2023. It would take a year to complete.

Planning work has yet to begin on three cycleways.

The council expects to consult on the Southern Lights route, linking Beckenham to the city, in 2025 and, if approved, it will be constructed in 2026.

Work on a route design for the Avon Ōtākaro cycleway will start in 2024. Work should be completed on the route, linking New Brighton to the city via the Avon River corridor, in 2027.

Design work on the Ōpāwaho River Route, connecting Heathcote River near Princess Margaret to the estuary at Ferrymead, will begin in 2025 and be completed in 2028.