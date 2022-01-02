Campers rush to help stricken pilot as helicopter plummets to the ground

The township of Karamea is home to about 730 residents.

Campers ran to help a helicopter pilot after seeing his chopper crash to the ground in the small township of Karamea on the South Island’s West Coast.

A local resident said the helicopter was not making its normal noise as it came in to land.

“Then all of a sudden it just went down. I thought it had gone into the (Karamea) river, but he made it about 10 metres into the paddock.”

The woman called her husband to go and help, and he was joined by campers from the nearby campground.

“They were down the bank real quick.”

Emergency services were called to the crash between Waverley St and the Karamea River at 4pm on Sunday.

“Initial indications are that the pilot was the only person on board the helicopter at the time of the crash,” a police spokesman said.

“The pilot is reported to be conscious and breathing.”

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient, in a serious condition, was transferred to Nelson Hospital by the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

The crash will be reported to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Karamea, the gateway to the Heaphy Track, is situated at the northernmost tip of the West Coast.

It is a 90-minute drive north from Westport and is home to about 730 residents.