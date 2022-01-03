Collision between ute and quad bike leaves one person seriously injured

A crash between a ute and quad bike left two people injured, north of Christchurch. (File photo)

One person has been seriously injured and another with moderate injuries after a ute and quad bike collided in a crash north of Christchurch.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Diversion Rd, Swannanoa about 9.30pm on Sunday.

Two ambulances and two rapid response units responded and two people were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious and moderate condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

It was one of many crashes across the country on Sunday.

Three other crashes in the North Island in Waikato, Gisborne and Tauranga led to three more deaths on New Zealand’s roads in the last 24 hours, raising the Christmas holiday road toll to 14.