Akaroa residents and visitors asked to conserve water

Water supply in Akaroa is coming under increased pressure, triggering a warning to residents to cut back water use.

Visitors and residents of a popular Banks Peninsula holiday hot spot are being asked to conserve water.

The water supply in Akaroa, Takamatua and Duvauchelle is coming under pressure following an influx of people into the area during the holidays.

Official restrictions have yet to be put in place but Christchurch City Council is asking people to be conscious of the water they use and to conserve where possible.

Council three waters acting head Tim Drennan​ said restrictions were a possibility over the coming weeks, especially if consumption did not reduce and the hot dry weather continued.

“We are asking them not to water their gardens, to take only short showers and to flush the toilet only when necessary.”

Last year the three settlements faced six months of water restrictions due to low cumulative rainfall since the previous winter. Water in the area is sourced from streams.

Between February 12 and March 18 last year, Akaroa and Takamatua residents also had to boil their water after four dead animals were found inside a water reservoir, potentially contaminating the water.

The animals may have been in there for months, council staff admitted. It was thought they had gained access through an overflow pipe. However, several small openings between the iron cladding and concrete reservoir big enough for small animals to get in were also found.

This led to the council bypassing the reservoir and installing temporary tanks to store water.

In August, a larger tank was added, boosting the network’s total capacity to 900,000 litres.

However, this was still much less than the capacity of the former reservoir, which held about 2.25 million litres.

The council plans to build a new permanent reservoir with a total capacity of two million litres in 2024.

Drennan said even though there would be less storage capacity, it should still be sufficient as long as visitors and residents are sensible with how they use water.