Cranmer Square residents fight back against 'noisy and intimidating' anti-Government protests

Protestors pile into Christchurch’s Cranmer Square in November during one of many protests held there in the past two months.

After two months of putting up with “intimidating and noisy behaviour” from anti-Government protestors residents of Christchurch’s Cranmer Square want them gone.

The protests have been organised by Brian Tamaki’s The Freedom and Rights Coalition, and have been held almost every second Saturday for the past two months.

Tamaki’s Destiny Church has also started holding services there on many Sunday mornings, residents say.

A public address system is set up and loud enough to be heard clearly in residents’ home.

Food trucks, portable toilets and temporary stages have been erected, all without the required permission from Christchurch City Council.

The surrounding roads are also often blocked, preventing residents from getting to their homes by car.

The council says permits are needed for the events but have not been applied for, and it intends to send protest organisers a bill to recover costs, mostly for traffic management surrounding the square.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said he and other Cranmer Sq residents were experiencing intimidating and noisy behaviour from the protest movement and their associates.

“I have lived in Cranmer Sq for 19 years and have never known such a confrontation as I witnessed in early December between a resident in his latter years and one of the burly minders of the protest movement.”

He said it was definitely not the Cranmer Sq community he had grown to love and cherish.

Campaign trucks and associated support vehicles were parking on the grass, and he believed tree roots were being damaged.

He wants protest leaders to select a venue somewhere else.

“Perhaps far away in the red zone where only the rabbits will be disturbed.”

STUFF The “pro-choice” protest in Christchurch went from Cranmer Square to Cathedral Square.

Cranmer Sq is usually a peaceful green space used mainly for memorial activity such as Anzac Day commemorations.

Michelle Lomax, a central ward community board member who has taken up the fight on behalf of residents, said between five and 10 people who live around the square had contacted her with concerns.

They respected people’s right to protest and worship, she said, but also believed the law and the rights of other citizens should be respected and upheld.

“It’s quite intrusive to the residents’ lives.”

Lomax, fellow community board member Sunita Gautam​ and city councillor Jake McLellan​ have written to Tamaki asking that the protests and church services be held elsewhere, away from residential areas.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Freedom and Rights Coalition’s Derek Tait speaks at a protest in Cranmer Sq in November.

McLellan said the residents were quite rightly concerned and protest organisers should cut residents some slack.

Jenny Marshall, Destiny Church’s director of operations and Tamaki’s assistant, said Tamaki had nothing to do with protests organised in Christchurch and referred The Press to Derek Tait.

Tait, whose Facebook profile says he is a senior pastor at Destiny Church in the city, said it was probably just one neighbour with a grievance.

When asked if he would consider moving the protests, he said it was something he would think about.

He said there had been no issues with residents getting in and out of their properties.

When asked why the group had chosen Cranmer Square, Tait said: “Why not?”.

“I could protest on a corner or on the top of a building.”

Council assistant chief executive Lynn McClelland said a standard protest involving people in a public space did not require permission, but when infrastructure such as portable toilets or stagin was brought or if there was an impact on surrounding streets then it was deemed an event, and a permit was needed.

She said staff had communicated with protest organisers and asked them to submit a permit application, but this was yet to happen.

The group also appeared to be in breach of district plan rules, she said, which restrictions how many events can be held in a particular place during any one year.

When asked if there was anything the council could do to stop the groups from holding protests or church services in Cranmer Sq, McClelland said the council was considering its options and the relevant bylaws.

Tait said he had not heard from the council.

He said there had been no damage to Cranmer Square from the groups’ activities.

“The square is tidier when we leave it.”