Justice for Maverick: Police investigating after family cat 'brutally killed'

Maverick, a pedigree ragdoll cat, was brutally killed near his Darfield home while his owners were away on holiday. He was great friends with one of the family’s puppies.

A Darfield woman awoke at 4am to find her 12-year-old son looking for their pet cat, Maverick.

The boy, who has autism, had found a friend in the pedigree ragdoll, the cat offering him a sense of security.

But Maverick was gone, killed days earlier.

“He would have him in bed every night ... He was very calm and soothing for my son,” said the woman, who did not want to be named.

Since their beloved pet’s death her son has not been sleeping well, and she had caught him searching for Maverick, “even though knows he’s gone”.

The woman said the family were away on holiday when they received a call on Wednesday from friends who had been taking care of their pets.

The “big animal advocate” family have three dogs and three other cats which they had offered a home to after finding them abused or abandoned.

They were told Maverick had been found dead on the outskirts of a skate park near their house in Darfield – and that there were signs he had been brutally attacked.

The family left their holiday early and drove straight home.

Supplied The friendly cat had become well-known in the area.

On Thursday, Maverick was taken to the VetEnt veterinary surgery in Darfield, where his body underwent an assessment.

His injuries gave no suggestion that he had been hit by a vehicle, with no grazes on his body. However, his pelvis had been crushed – and a cut ran from his throat to stomach, she said.

“There’s a possibility somebody has done this to him.”

The five-year-old cat had been with the family since he was a kitten and had become “quite well-known around the area”.

Maverick would often visit his neighbours’ houses and play with other dogs and children.

Supplied The Darfield family owned three dogs and three other cats and are big animal advocates.

“The neighbour’s kid put him in a toy tractor and drove him up and down the street – you could do anything with him,” she said.

The cat also “adored” the recent addition to the family, an eight-month-old boxer.

“They would roll around together and played, so the puppy’s quite lost at the moment. I let all the animals have a sniff so they could understand. They knew. It’s awful.”

Police were looking at security cameras in the area to track Maverick’s movements, she said.

“I’d hate for anybody to go through this.”

In a statement, Senior Constable Scott Carmody said inquiries were continuing to find out who was behind the apparent attack.

“To lose a pet in these circumstances has been extremely distressing for this family, and it’s important we establish who was responsible for this,” he said.

Carmody encouraged anyone with any information to contact police.

Supplied Police are investigating to find who may be behind the apparent brutal attack.

The family had been in the area for nearly two years, and the woman said police did not think the attack was targeted, because they had endured that before when their windows had been smashed and porch vandalised.

“They said if it was a target, they would have left his body closer to home for us to actually walk upon ourselves.

“I’m worried that if this is what they do, what’s next? It’s very concerning.”

She was not aware of any other similar incidents in the area.

“I’m hoping it will draw out some information, get some justice for Maverick.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number P049215132.