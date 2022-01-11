Covid-19: Casino among raft of locations of interest after new community cases

Christchurch Casino was included in the list of eight new locations of interest on Tuesday, which was visited for three hours last week. (File photo)

Multiple new locations of interest – including a casino, department store and icecream shop – have been identified in Christchurch after two new cases of Covid-19 in the region were announced on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health listed eight new locations of interest in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The locations included Christchurch Casino on Victoria St, visited between 9.30pm last Wednesday and 12.30am the following day, TANK Juice Bar in Cashel Square on Hereford St between 3.51pm and 4pm, and the Christchurch Adventure Park and Cafe in Cracroft between 3.40 pm and 6.30 pm on Thursday.

Anyone who visited the locations during the listed times was asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Just 14 new community cases, nine detected at border

* Covid-19: Two new community cases in Canterbury

* The Press' best photos of the year: Visual journalist Chris Skelton



Earlier on Tuesday, the same advice was issued for anyone who visited the popular Riverside Market on Oxford Tce between 4.29pm and 5pm last Wednesday.

The advice also went to those who visited Rollickin Gelato Cafe on Cashel St on the same day between 5pm and 5.05pm, or Ballantynes department store on Cashel St between 4.11pm and 4.31pm.

Amanda Cropp/Stuff Riverside Market, was amongst multiple venues in central Christchurch, listed as a new location of interest.

Anyone who visited Kathmandu on Colombo St in central Christchurch on the same day between 3.40pm and 3.50pm or Kmart on Riccarton Rd on Thursday between 7.45pm and 8.30pm should also self-monitor for symptoms.

The Ministry of Health advised anyone who developed symptoms to stay home until a negative test result was returned.

The two new cases of Covid-19 were notified after the daily cut-off time and were not included in the total number of cases reported by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

The two new Canterbury cases were in the South Canterbury and Canterbury district health board areas.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff There were just 14 new community cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. (File photo)

There were just 14 new community cases of Covid-19 across the country on Tuesday – the lowest number of daily cases reported since September 28.

There were also nine new cases at the border and 34 people in hospital with the virus.

The South Canterbury case was under investigation but shared a location of interest with a previously reported case, the ministry said.

The Canterbury case also remained under investigation for any link to previously reported cases.

The other new community cases on Tuesday were in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, and Wellington.