Police and council meet to stamp out illegal Cranmer Square rallies

Protesters pile into Christchurch’s Cranmer Square in November during one of many protests held there in the past two months.

Police and Christchurch City Council staff have met to figure out how to stop Cranmer Square from being used for anti-Government protests and Destiny Church services.

The events, which include staging, portable toilets and sound systems, are in breach of a council bylaw and possibly also its district plan.

Residents are fed up with the protests and Sunday church services which are hosted by the Freedom and Rights Coalition and Destiny Church, which have been held regularly for the past two months, and have put pressure on the council to act.

Council infrastructure planning and regulatory services manager Jane Davis​ said Cranmer Sq was a special park and the only events it normally allowed there were commemorative events, such as Anzac Day services.

READ MORE:

* Council sends $14,000 traffic management bill to anti-Government protesters

* Brian Tamaki attends Christchurch anti-vax protest in apparent breach of bail conditions

* Cranmer Square residents fight back against 'noisy and intimidating' anti-Government protests

* Covid-19: City in standstill as thousands gather in Christchurch for protest



“It is also in a residential area and the ongoing church services and protests are upsetting the local residents.”

Davis said residents were rightly concerned that the organisers of the protests and church services have been erecting temporary stages and portable toilets and operating food trucks without the required permission from the council.

“We totally share the frustration of residents who have complained to us about the impacts of the noise and behaviour associated with their events on their neighbourhood.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Freedom and Rights Coalition’s Derek Tait at a protest in Cranmer Square in November.

“We are pursuing all avenues to minimise, or preferably eliminate, the adverse impacts on the Cranmer Square residents.’’

Council staff met with the police on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

Davis said it was a productive meeting, however, she would not say what had occurred at the meeting or what action would be taken as a result.

“Neither the council nor the police will be commenting further until we have worked through the next steps. We are hopeful that by working together we can find a resolution.”

She would not say what those next steps were.

ALDEN WILLIAMS & PETER MEECHAM The “pro-choice” protest in Christchurch went from Cranmer Square to Cathedral Square in November 2021.

The council said earlier this week it had sent the The Freedom and Rights Coalition group, founded by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, a $14,117.47 invoice for costs it incurred during three protests in Cranmer Square and elsewhere in the city in November and early December.

Another invoice will be sent to cover costs associated with Saturday’s protest in Hagley Park and on Riccarton Rd.

Destiny Church senior pastor Derek Tait, who has organised the protests and church services, said earlier this week he had not received an invoice from the council and would talk to his lawyer before paying any bill sent to him.

He said the council had never spoken to him, and he was not aware he was breaching any bylaws.

When asked if he would leave the square, Tait replied he did not want to say.

He said residents had been “yelling and swearing” at the congregation from a distance, and he described that behaviour as abusive.

Davis said if the traffic management invoices were not paid the council would consider engaging a debt collector to collect the money.