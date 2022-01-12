End in sight for Riccarton Rd roadworks, after five years and $49 million

Work first began on Riccarton Rd in September 2016. It's finally expected to be done by the end of February.

More than five years after contractors first started ripping up Christchurch’s busy Riccarton Rd, the city council says no more work is planned along the 3.2-kilometre stretch.

Since September 2016, the council has spent about $49 million refurbishing and modernising the street, which stretches from Hagley Park to Church Corner.

The work has added bus and cycle lanes, made safety improvements to intersections, and replaced scores of old wastewater and water pipes that had reached the end of their usable life.

Since the work began, there has been only two periods – of about seven and 14 months each – when no roadworks were happening.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Work continues at the western end of Riccarton Rd by the Bush Inn shopping centre.

The council completed the work in three stages, moving from east to west.

The first stage, which began in 2016, was delayed by nine months as the condition of the road was worse than feared.

The second stage, beginning in 2019, was finished eight months ahead of time.

Last June, the third and final stage began, with the council warning motorists it would cause delays.

Businesses have long criticised the disruptiveness of the work. At least two closed and many spoke of losing car parks, customers and income.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Paresh Dairy owner Bhavesh Patel says business went down about 30 to 40 per cent when roadworks were outside.

This week, Paresh Dairy owner Bhavesh Patel said of roadworks: “I don’t like them.”

When they were outside his shop last year, business went down about 30 to 40 per cent, he said.

Cyril Jomy, the owner of South Indian restaurant Pothichor, said traffic was just now getting back to normal.

“It was horrible: the sales went down, there was no parking for customers,” he said.

Although the work on Riccarton Rd outside his shop had finished, nearby Wharenui Rd was still down to one lane, he said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Pothichor restaurant owner Cyril Jomy says the roadworks caused major disruption.

Another shop owner, who declined to be named, said the roadworks were horrible.

It left no car parks, which meant customers stopped coming, he said.

“Our hands are tied, we can’t do anything.”

The final phase of work involves laying new pipes under a 1.7km stretch of Riccarton Rd between Matipo St and Hansons Lane.

The city council's infrastructure, planning and regulatory services general manager, Jane Davis, said this phase would be completed by the end of February.

Stacy Squires/Stuff As part of the Riccarton Rd work, changes were made to the Riccarton, Ilam and Middleton roads intersection, one of the city’s most dangerous.

It would take until the end of March to complete most projects in surrounding streets, she added.

“[After this], we do not have any roadworks or major maintenance planned for Riccarton Rd,” Davis said, though she pointed out that, as with any road, unplanned work could arise.

The city council had received a small number of complaints about the work, she said.

She acknowledged roadworks were disruptive for businesses, and said the contractors worked as fast possible.

“This work is necessary, and we appreciate everyone’s patience while the work is completed.”

Ilam and Upper Riccarton Residents’ Association chairman Jonathon Reddiford said the work had to be done.

He noted the area was growing, with more students and infill housing.

“It’s very nice saying ‘oh it’s upset everyone’, but it has to be done.”

Timeline

September 2016: Contractors begin the first phase of work on Riccarton Rd, replacing underground pipes on a 540-metre stretch between Harakeke St and Deans Ave.

June 2018: The first phase of roadworks ends, after 20 months in total. It has taken nine months more than initially planned because the condition of the road was worse than expected.

January 2019: The second phase of work begins, this time covering Harakeke St to Matipo St – a 830m section running past Riccarton Mall. Pipes are replaced and a tree-lined median strip is added.

April 2020: The second phase of work ends, eight months ahead of schedule.

June 2021: The final phase of work starts, with plans to replace pipes on the 1.7km stretch between Matipo St and Hansons Lane.

March 2022: The final phase of work on Riccarton Rd is due to be wrapped up.