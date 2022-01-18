Christchurch in for a scorcher before front brings rain and thunderstorms

People were out enjoying the summer weather at Sumner beach in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Cooler and damper weather is on the way from a front moving up the South Island, ending a warm, dry spell and bringing relief to areas of the West Coast under water restrictions.

Parts of the east of the South Island are likely to see a hot start to the day on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching above 30 degrees Celsius in Christchurch, Ashburton and Blenheim.

A north-westerly wind will bring scorching weather, but the front moving up the island would see temperatures plummet by up to 10 degrees and herald some rain, MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said, before turning fine again by the weekend.

That rain will be welcome relief for people on the West Coast, where in Reefton high water usage and low reservoir levels forced a restriction on water use on Monday.

Residents were restricted to using hand-held buckets and watering cans outside and a ban on unattended sprinklers.

The Grey District Council also issued a “conserve water” notice on the Blackball water supply from 9pm on Sunday, prohibiting use of hand-held hoses and sprinklers.

Meanwhile, Buller had experienced the driest period in two years as it entered a restricted fire season at 8am on Tuesday, leaving people needing permits for open-air fires.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand district manager Myles Taylor said higher temperatures over the last fortnight had dried the district, increasing the fire risk.

“Because of there is a lot of vegetation around Buller, there is a high chance a fire could quickly spread,” he said, urging people to ensure barbecues are fully extinguished and dampened down.

CHRIS SKELTON Temperatures in the east of the South Island were expected to rise with a wind change, bringing hot temperatures of about 30 degrees in the morning on Wednesday.

The front would bring a cool couple of days to end what has so far been a “pretty dry January”, Pyselman said, with some thunderstorms as it moves north, particularly around the West Coast, North Otago, and South Canterbury.

However, the rain would be “fairly short-lived” and a ridge building over the Tasman area would see drier weather return into the weekend.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Fiordland from Doubtful Sound northwards and Westland south of Otira until Thursday morning.