Final chapter looms for library fines

City councillor Sara Templeton wants the council to ditch library fines and wipe any historic debt.

Fines for overdue library books could be soon abolished and unpaid debts wiped clean, bringing the joy of reading back to almost 30,000 people who are banned from borrowing books over outstanding bills.

City councillors will decide next week whether to scrap fines in Christchurch for late library books.

The idea to do away with fines – as well as wipe historical debt related to unpaid charges – was first put forward by Heathcote councillor Sara Templeton in November.

The council agreed then that staff should investigate further before councillors would make any decision.

That staff report, published on Friday, recommended ending fines, saying they had become a barrier to the library for some people, “particularly for those customers who cannot afford to pay [them]”.

Councillors will debate the report and decide whether to go ahead with its recommendation at a meeting on Thursday.

Christchurch City Council staff have recommended removing overdue fines at the city's libraries, including Tūranga.

If approved, the fines and any old debts will be abolished from March.

Templeton said the report was great and contained clear evidence that removing fines would be positive for the city.

She said she was not certain that her council colleagues would back the idea, but said when she first raised it last year feedback from other councillors was mostly postive.

Templeton said she was prompted to address the issue after seeing a tweet from an Auckland councillor explaining that their city’s libraries were getting rid of them.

Templeton says there is clear evidence that removing fines will be positive for the city.

“If I’d realised that it was a thing that was happening around the world and in New Zealand more, if I'd realised it earlier, I would've done it earlier,” she said.

The council makes about $300,000 each year from library fines, but spends $40,000 on administration costs relating to them.

Losing the revenue from fines is expected to affect next year’s rates by 0.05 per cent.

If the changes go ahead, the council would also wipe $82,500 of historical debt related to overdue fines.

Over 196,000 people are members of Christchurch City Libraries.

Fourteen per cent of these customers – or just over 27,000 people – can no longer borrow library books or access electronic resources because of previous or outstanding fines.

Christchurch City Council usually makes about $300,000 each year off library fines.

Council staff said removing fines would improve equity of access for those who can least afford it and increase customer satisfaction.

The report included anecdotes with negative feedback the council had received.

One of these was from a solo mother who told the council she could not pay a fine. Crying on the phone, the woman told a library worker she would rather feed her kids than pay the fine.

Council staff said removing fines was an international and domestic trend.

At least 12 councils, including Auckland, Nelson, Hutt City, Carterton, Waikato, and Christchurch’s neighbours Selwyn and Waimakariri, no longer charge overdue library fines.

“Research internationally and nationally has identified being fines-free encourages library use, and does not disadvantage anyone,” the council staff report said.

Even if fines are removed, people who keep a book for too long could still face a charge, because an item taken out for long enough could be deemed lost, and the customer would be invoiced for the replacement cost and a processing fee, the council report said.

If the replacement fee is not paid, a debt collector could be called in.