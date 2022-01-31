Animated hit show made in Christchurch could be heading to big screen

Animated television show Kiri and Lou could get a big screen outing.

Hit animated television show Kiri and Lou could be heading to the big screen.

The show, which is animated in a Christchurch studio, has become a global hit. It has been streamed over 21 million times in the UK since it first appeared on the BBC’s iPlayer service in March.

Producer Fiona Copland now has plans for a $10 million movie that would bring the loveable claymation Kiwi dinosaurs to cinemas in 2024.

Supplied Kiri and Lou is a hit television show made in Christchurch by producer Fiona Copland, director Harry Sinclair and animator Antony Elworthy.

“It is a much bigger canvas and it is really exciting,’’ she said.

“We will put twice the amount of time and money into making it more spectacular.

“It will be a bigger world. With the series we have to be very careful to limit the number characters in the scene and make it achievable in our budget.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Musician Don McGlashan, right, and animator Antony Elworthy in the Ferrymead studio in 2019.

The show is set in a prehistoric New Zealand and follows the adventures of Kiri, “a feisty little bitey creature who looks for adventure”, and the “really happy, dreamy and gentle” Lou.

The show was created by Kiwi filmmaker Harry Sinclair and features music composed by Don McGlashan of The Mutton Birds fame and the voice of Jemaine Clement from Flight of the Conchords.

The movie will be a prequel that tells the story of how Kiri and Lou met.

“A kindly prehistoric creature rescue an ungrateful little dinosaur from a flood and teaches her how to be a friend. They are thrown together in a survival adventure.

”It’s a family musical about empathy and kindness. It’s about how people who are not like each other can be friends.”

Supplied/Stuff Director Harry Sinclair, left, producer Fiona Copland and animator Antony Elworthy in the Christchurch studio.

The project has already been granted $100,000 in script development funding from the New Zealand Film Commission. Sinclair completed the script last week and McGlashan has already written three songs for the movie.

The film would be animated in 2023 in Christchurch and would reach cinemas in 2024. About 40 people are working on season three of the show now, with 15 to 20 people working at the studio in Ferrymead.

Copland plans to apply for production funding, but also needs to attract international investment.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Animator Ian Whitlocks works on Kiri and Lou in the Christchurch studio in 2019.

“We can’t finance it ourselves out of New Zealand.

“We are going out to funders to get investor financing.

“I’m confident because we get so much response from people all over the world.”

She said the show was popular in the UK, Russia, Scandinavia and Saudi Arabia.

Supplied/Stuff The brightly-coloured show has become a hit across the world.

“Some of the places where it is working really well surprise us.

“The thing about Kiri and Lou is it works for people of all ages.

“We get a lot of fan mail from people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. A woman in her 70s just wrote from the UK and said it is the highlight of her day.

“She looks forward to it on the BBC every day.”