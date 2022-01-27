Out with the 'tongue twister'? Christchurch's $533m stadium set to get new name

Christchurch’s new half-a-billion dollar central city stadium is set to be named Te Kaha – and it is hoped this can be combined with a commercial name in the future.

Christchurch city councillors will decide whether to approve the name, gifted by Ngāi Tūāhuriri, at a meeting on Thursday.

Te Kaha – meaning “the strength” – is a shortened version of Te Kaharoa – meaning “enduring strength”.

Last month, Te Kaharoa was gifted as a name for the precinct around the stadium.

READ MORE:

* Council manager overseeing large construction projects resigns for new job

* Christchurch to ask neighbouring councils for money towards stadium in mid-2022

* Land for new Christchurch stadium to be named Te Kaharoa

* 'Really close to the action': First glimpse at Christchurch's $533m stadium

* New Christchurch stadium completion date pushed back six months to mid-2025



Barry Bragg, the independent chairman of the stadium project, said he hoped the proposed new name would build “some profile and life” for the project.

“We're hoping that Te Kaha is going to catch on and people are going to love it and accept it.”

The current official interim name was the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena, shortened to CMUA.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied Christchurch’s new stadium is set to open in mid-2025. (Artist’s impression)

“We think CMUA is a bit of tongue twister,” Bragg said.

Venues Ōtautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said in future, Te Kaha would either be combined with a commercial sponsor or replaced.

“Hopefully the marrying up [with a commercial sponsor] is the thing that will be achieved,” she said, saying the Te Kaha name gave the stadium a bit of personality.

“Kaha particularly has resonance with a lot of people of the region,” she said.

STACY SQUIRES Christchurch City Council has approved plans for a 30,000-seat stadium after councillors caved to public pressure.

This new name proposal has coincided with the completion of the stadium’s preliminary design.

City councillors are expected to approve the design on Thursday.

The preliminary design has focused on the superstructure of the stadium – which will be 232 metres long, 195m wide, and 47m high.

The roof across the stadium would be 31,500 square metres.

Supplied Christchurch's new stadium will have capacity for up to 30,000 people.

The next phase of the project will see decisions made on smaller details, such as the stadium’s colours, where light switches go, or what sort of fridges the corporate suites have.

The next three months would also see the finalisation of a plan for how to build the stadium, which would be matched up to the availability of both materials and workers.

Supply chain issues, material cost escalation, and the cost and availability of workers remained as “very high risks”, Bragg said.

“We’re watching the market very closely,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Barry Bragg is the chairman overseeing the stadium project.

These risks were being communicated to city councillors each month.

Bragg said a final project budget would be presented to councillors in either June or July.

Soon-to-depart project lead Alistair Pearson said last month he was confident the project would stay on budget, if there was no supply chain disruptions or further significant increases in material prices.

Pearson said supply chain issues were being mitigated by “going early, working hard with the industry, but understanding what the constraints are”.

Councillors last month allowed the project team to start preparing to buy certain materials, such as steel (the project will need about 12,000 tonnes of it).

Early on-site work had been approved too and Pearson said ground improvements were expected to begin in March.

A consortium of local and international companies, named Kōtui, is designing and building the stadium.

It is scheduled to open in June 2025.