Taylors Mistake beach closed after water declared unsafe

Signs erected by the Christchurch City Council warn the water is polluted at Taylors Mistake beach on Sunday.

Taylors Mistake beach has been closed after it was declared unsafe for swimming due to a sewage outfall.

The beach was closed on Saturday and Sunday. Signs were placed on the beach by Christchurch City Council warning people that the water was polluted and to avoid contact. Despite the signs, some swimmers still decided to enter the water on Sunday afternoon.

Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club posted a message on their Facebook page at noon stating the Christchurch beach was closed.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The beach was closed on Saturday and Sunday after the water was declared unsafe.

“The water at Taylors Mistake beach and Hobsons Bay has been declared unsafe for swimming over the weekend, due to a sewerage outfall incident in Hobsons Bay,” the post said.

Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club life member Tisha Bradley said the beach was closed on Saturday and Sunday.

“There has been a sewage leak that has closed the beach,’’ she said.

“It is the first time in six years that the beach has closed. The last time it was for a five-metre swell.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The signs warning about polluted water were ignored by some swimmers.

Staff from Citycare, which is owned by Christchurch City Council, could be seen on the beach on Sunday afternoon advising people not to go in the water.

Council head of three waters, Helen Beaumont, said sewage overflowed briefly in Taylors Mistake on late Friday afternoon. The leak was stopped by 5pm on Friday.

“Our network control team will be closely monitoring the site for the next day or so. We have put up warning signs at the beach asking people not to go in the water.”

A council website stated the leak was caused by a damaged pipe.

A spokeswoman for Environment Canterbury was unable to immediately provide information about the closure.

The beach is a popular swimming and surfing spot in Canterbury in the summer. Canterbury was enjoying fine weather with temperatures of about 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.