Christchurch cafe losing $800 a day as Omicron worry keeps patrons at home

There’s only four confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city, but the worry of Omicron is already hitting Christchurch’s hospitality scene hard, with one cafe down $800 a day.

Black & White Coffee Cartel manager Jun Ji said his Victoria St cafe had seen revenue drop from about $2000 a day to about $1200 since the country moved to the red traffic light setting on January 24.

“It is about half the number of people than normal,’’ he said.

Stuff-co-nz Black & White Coffee Cartel cafe on Victoria St has seen a 40 per cent drop in revenue since the red light setting.

The fall in revenue was due to people being cautious about going out while Omicron cases were in the city and local office staff working from home or at half capacity, he said.

“Some people are afraid to go out. It is like a panic.

“We are in the city and there are a lot of offices around here. They are either working from home, or working half-time in two teams.”

Wellington’s cafe scene was feeling the squeeze too, as a CBD populated by public servants had many people choosing to work from home.

The arrival of the more contagious Covid-19 variant in Christchurch was officially confirmed for the first time on Saturday. Two of the four Covid-19 cases identified early last week were confirmed as Omicron.

May Shin, who owns the Manchester St cafe Child Sister, said her business had seen a 10 per cent drop in custom.

Staff Photographer/Stuff The award-winning Child Sister cafe on Manchester St has seen a slight dip in custom.

“It is a little bit quiet,’’ she said. “People are a little bit worried about Covid things.”

Central Christchurch cafe Good Habit manager Ruby Risdon said custom slowed down immediately after the country moved to the red light setting.

“A lot of our customers are older and I think it definitely showed in the numbers that we were a bit quieter,’’ she said.

“The move to red was a big change. It is not too drastic, but we are not seeing as many of our regulars as usual.”

Stuff Francesca's Italian Kitchen has seen a drop in custom due to cancelled shows at the neighbouring theatre.

Francesca's Italian Kitchen in central Christchurch had seen a dip in customers because the neighbouring Isaac Theatre Royal has had to cancel shows in the red traffic light setting.

Manager Janina Kuusiaho said customers were being cautious after the Christmas break.

Retail New Zealand chief executive Greg Harford said shops were experiencing a similar slow-down.

“Things are softer,’’ he said. “We are not seeing shoppers get out and shop as much as they normally would.

“People are hesitant about heading out and wanting to stay safe. But retail is a safe environment as long as you wear a mask.”

He said about a quarter of retailers in their organisation were not sure if they would survive the next 12 months.

“It is not a disaster yet, but as Omicron continues to spread it could be really challenging for some businesses.”

Business leaders warned last week that a rise in Covid-19 cases in Canterbury could close some hospitality outlets and lead to chronic staff shortages.