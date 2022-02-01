Commemorative wall of plaques taken down by Christchurch RSA

The former RSA building on Armagh St is being redeveloped. A wall of plaques, formerly to the left of the doors, has been taken down.

A commemorative wall of plaques paid for by the families of people who served in wartime has been taken down by the Christchurch RSA, with plans to possibly relocate the memorial.

The wall featured the name, rank and serial number of people who served in various wars and was outside the RSA’s former headquarters on Armagh St in central Christchurch.

The RSA sold the building for $3.4 million last year to pay off its debts and is yet to find a new home.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The building before the wall of plaques, left, was removed.

RSA president Dennis Mardle said the plaques had been removed by stonemasons, and the association would consult with families who had paid $500 for each plaque about what would happen to them next.

Options included relocating them to a new wall or creating a photographic display of the plaques instead.

“We haven’t chosen any of the options. We need to be directed by those that have put the money up for the plaques in the first place,’’ Mardle said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The plaques featured the name, rank and serial number of people who had served in wartime.

A letter would be sent to the donors in the next week outlining the different options, he said. The money from each plaque went towards the $5.8m cost of the new building.

The plaques were photographed before the building was sold.

“We photographed them very early in the process as the future was very unclear.”

The $5.8m building, featuring the Trenches bar, restaurant and function centre, opened on Armagh St in 2015.

Trenches closed four years later after losing money and failing to attract enough patrons. The venue’s holding company was put into liquidation in 2020 with debts of more than $1m.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The building was designed by Christchurch architectural practice Warren & Mahoney.

The company owed money to the Inland Revenue and other creditors, including the RSA itself.

In 2020, the RSA owed $1m to the ANZ bank and $775,000 to its Museum and Support Trust.

It borrowed money from the trust’s insurance payout, which was intended for the repair of its 29 social housing units in Aranui.

Mardle said building sale proceeds had covered the RSA’s debts, with some funds left over. He declined to say how much money remained after the debts were paid.

“I think we are debt free at the moment. There was some money left over. We haven’t come out with absolutely zero.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The building was sold last year by the RSA to cover its debts.

The building was purchased by Amherst Properties. Company director Lindsay O’Donnell said he was not involved in the future of the plaques.

“I bought the building. I didn’t buy the plaques. They are their plaques.”

He declined to comment on his plans for the building.