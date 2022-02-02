Woman loses everything, including dog, in Lyttelton house fire

The fire happened on Jacksons Rd, Lyttelton, just before 6.30am on Wednesday. (File photo)

A woman has lost all her possessions, including her pet dog, after a fire tore through her home in Lyttelton.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Jacksons Rd in the Christchurch port suburb just before 6.30am on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Brodie Keay said two crews from Lyttelton found the house “well involved” in fire when they arrived.

A dog was in the house when the fire broke out and had died, Keay said. No one else was inside.

The fire tore through the home, causing “significant damage”, and crews were able to extinguish it within an hour.

Fire risk management officer Wayne Hamilton​ said the blaze highlighted how quickly can fire spread and the importance of having working smoke alarms and an escape plan.

He said the cause of the fire was still under investigation but was considered to be accidental.

A woman, the sole occupant of the home, lost everything in the blaze except the clothes she was wearing, Hamilton said, and Fenz staff were providing her with support.