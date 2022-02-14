More development heading to Merivale? Key change made to planning rules

A development on the edge of Christchurch's central city. In a week's time, any new developments in the city will not be required to provide car parks.

New builds without car parks can be unleashed on suburban Christchurch this week.

But where are the best spots for this? One developer considers them to be suburbs near the central city, like Merivale.

Following a Government directive, the Christchurch City Council will remove all minimum car parking requirements from its district plan on February 18.

This means both residential and commercial new builds, anywhere in the city, do not have to provide car parks.

READ MORE:

* Building up, not out: New laws promise a tighter city with wider housing choice

* New housing to be built on former Christchurch hotel site

* Urban design approach stifling construction and boosting prices, developers say

* Central Christchurch home building lags behind demand



Developers could still choose to add them if they wanted to.

One of Christchurch's largest housing developers, Williams Corporation, said the change would likely lead to them buying land in new areas of the city.

“Our model would not have worked in [Merivale], but now, where you can remove car parks, it probably will,” managing director Matthew Horncastle said.

Land in Merivale, a high-value suburb situated just outside the central city, cost about $2000 to $3000 per square metre, he said.

RNZ The Detail: Although Labour and National are in agreement over increasing housing supply, those outside of Parliament have concerns.

“Land is one of the primary costs associated to development. Being able to buy cheaper land and not have car parks means you can create more affordable houses for people.

“We’ve built houses with no car parks within the four aves, but from this policy, we will now start building houses with no car parks in the suburbia ring around the four aves,” Horncastle said, referring to suburbs bordering the central city.

Not everyone is excited about the car parking rule change.

John Burn, a former city councillor and barrister who lives in Merivale, said homes without car parks could work in the central city, but it would be “crazy” to allow them in a garden suburb like his.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Former city councillor and barrister John Burn says it would be crazy to let homes without car parks in a garden suburb like Merivale. (file photo)

“The Government desire for more houses and flats is understood, but to turn our garden suburbs into a copy of New York-type walk-up flats, without parking is hard to understand,” he said.

Burn said while the council’s desire to limit cars on climate change grounds may be fine, “few of our citizens want to be the guinea pigs who suffer from this policy”.

He questioned why central government had any place in local town planning.

Horncastle said he thought there would be some “teething” issues for communities as they got their heads around developments not having car parks. He said he sympathised with those who had a view of how others should live in their neighbourhood.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Government says the purpose of the change is to enable more housing development.

Titus Group managing director Philip Heslop said car parking was the first thing people asked his company about.

“It is really important to people,” he said.

Titus Group is a terrace-style home developer, building about 50 homes annually across Auckland and Christchurch.

Heslop hoped the change would lead to more affordable housing, because developers could put more homes on the land.

“If anything, it just helps us to meet people's budgets, which is really good,” he said.

The Government has said the purpose of the change was to enable more housing, particularly in higher density areas where a car would not be necessary to access jobs, services or amenities.

Christchurch City Council’s head of consents and planning, John Higgins, said before the changes, developers needed resource consent to build a home in a suburban area without car parking.

The consent requirement was removed just for the central city in 2012 – meaning developers had been able to easily build homes there without car parks since.

Higgins said the changes would not affect mobility parking requirements.