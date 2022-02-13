Residents sick of being hemmed in by flooding after weekend rain pummels Canterbury

Sam McDonnell surveys the retreating floodwaters outside his house on Newport St, Avondale.

Residents of an east Christchurch street are sick of getting hemmed in by floodwater every time it rains, after the latest deluge left small car owners stranded once again.

Canterbury was battered with heavy rain on Saturday and early Sunday, causing surface flooding and road closures, part of a weather system driven by the remnants of ex-cyclone Dovi.

The cyclone caused considerable damage across the North island, with homes in Plimmerton, Porirua and Wellington evacuated due to slips, hundreds of homes left without power in Hastings, trees torn down by gales in Northland, and state highways across the island closed by slips or flooding.

The south did not escape unscathed – with more rain for the already hard-hit West Coast, and surface flooding across Christchurch.

Sam McDonnell, who lives on Newport St in Christchurch's Avondale, woke up on Sunday to a road that had disappeared under floodwaters.

At 7am, the water was around 40 centimetres deep at the end of his driveway, McDonnell said.

He had owned his property since November and the street had flooded six times since then, but other residents said it had been a problem since the Canterbury earthquakes more than a decade ago, he said.

“Pretty much every single time it rains, it’s chaos on this street... the whole of Newport St is underwater.”

Rubberneckers often drove through the flooding, which pushed water onto properties, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Flooding along Harewood Rd, Bishopdale on Saturday evening.

While he was confident his house was safe, some in the street were very low-lying.

“It’s [also got] an inconvenience factor, because if you’ve got a small car, you can’t drive through.”

McDonnell said locals wanted the council to look at storm water infrastructure for the area, to find a permanent solution.

“Council puts flooding signs out, but it’s just a temporary fix.

“[We] want answers.We know it’s a flood area, but we can’t just have water all over the street.”

Christchurch City Council has been approached for comment.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Flooding along Highsted Rd, Bishopdale on Saturday evening.

Drivers had been urged to take caution on the roads due to surface flooding, and the council closed parts of Maces Rd, Bromley, Dunedin St, Redwood, Brenchley Ave, Papanui, Harris Cres, Papanui and Bishopdale, and Reynolds Ave, Bishopdale, on Sunday.

They had not reopened as of 6pm.

Minor slips have also been reported on Evans Pass, Long Bay Road and Sumner Rd.

Council’s Civil Defence controller Mary Richardson earlier told Stuff any drivers who encountered surface flooding over the next few days should take care and avoid floodwaters if possible, “otherwise slow right down”.

Across Canterbury rainfall has been heaviest in the foothills and plains of the Hurunui and Waimakariri Districts.

METSERVICE Extensive rain and strong wind around a lot of the nation this weekend.

North Canterbury was hit with the heaviest rain, particularly north of Culverden, which had 75mm of rain in the past 18 hours, MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

State highway 1 is closed between Kaikoura to Waipara due to slips, with a detour in place since 4.30am on Sunday.

The worst now looked to be over, however, with MetService forecasting no extreme weather for Canterbury in the next few days.

Monday was expected to bring light showers for Christchurch, but they should clear by the afternoon.