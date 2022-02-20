Millions spent on Christchurch cycleway before shovels go in

Christchurch City Council’s preferred cycleway design could reduce Harewood Rd, pictured, from four lanes of traffic to two.

Work on a controversial proposed Christchurch cycleway has already cost $2.2 million, well before shovels have been put in the ground.

The 4.5 kilometre Wheels to Wings cycleway on Harewood Rd is one of the most contentious of Christchurch City Council 13 major cycleways.

The design has been through a number of changes since it was first released a year ago. There have been two rounds of community consultations and more than 1400 public submissions – more than any other cycleway.

Council head of transport Lynette Ellis said it was still expected the cycleway would remain within its $19m budget, but that would not be confirmed until a final design was approved.

The $2.2m had been spent on route assessment, design, two extensive rounds of public consultation and preparations for the hearing, she said.

A hearings panel, chaired by Mayor Lianne Dalziel, last week heard submissions from about 40 people and another two days are planned in March when 42 submitters are expected to voice their opinions.

The panel concludes at the end of March, when it will make a recommendation to the council on the final design.

Christchurch City Council/Stuff The council’s preferred design for the central section of the Wheels to Wings cycleway, between Nunweek Boulevard and the Bishopdale roundabout.

Some members of the Harewood Rd community, including local businesses, have submitted their own plan, which they say is cheaper and safer than the council’s option.

The council has proposed reducing Harewood Rd from four vehicle lanes to two lanes to make way for one-way cycle lanes on both sides of the road. Seven new traffic lights would be installed, including at the intersection of Breens and Gardiners roads.

However, former traffic engineers and local residents Bill Greenwood and Brian Neill, who have devised the community plan, want a two-way cycleway on the south side of the Harewood Rd median strip.

They said this would avoid the cycleway passing a number of business driveways and parked cars.

Christchurch City Council The alternative community design for the Wheels to Wings cycleway has a two-way cycleway situated next to the median strip.

Two lanes of traffic would be on the north side, and one lane of traffic on the south, next to the cycleway.

Greenwood said this option was supported by a number of businesses along the route.

The community design was also $2.5m cheaper and removed the need for two sets of traffic signals, Greenwood said.

Council staff had considered a dual-way cycleway as an option, but they concluded that while it was viable, it was not preferred.

A staff report said access on and off the cycleway would be more limited and not as safe, and traffic would no longer be able to do u-turns across the median.

Christchurch is to have 13 cycleways, but the cost of the project has repeatedly spiralled. (First published April 3, 2021)

It would also require the removal of 22 trees in the central median and 11 in the north berm.

But Greenwood and Neill’s proposal has made allowance for trees to be relocated and additional trees to be planted in an effort to make construction of the cycleway carbon neutral.

If the cycleway is approved, the earliest construction would start is early next year. The project would take a year to complete.

Council staff first started investigating a possible route in 2017.

The cycleway is one of 13 major cycleways that will eventually crisscross the city at an expected total cost of $301m. About $187m of that will come from the Government’s coffers, not ratepayers.

When first released about a year ago the Wheels to Wings plan caused outrage in the community and led to calls from two city councillors, Aaron Keown and Sam MacDonald, for the council to ditch the design.