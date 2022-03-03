Police and family concerned for welfare of missing man

Police are appealing for sightings of Andrew Robinson who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a man who is missing in Christchurch.

Andrew Robinson was last seen in the Hillmorton area about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for sightings of the 35-year-old man, who has health issues.

“He was wearing a light grey long-sleeve shirt and dark grey pants and has a chin beard,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 111 and quote file number 220302/5765.