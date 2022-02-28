Ashburton residents could see average rates hike of almost 10pc in council's 'no-frills' budget

A new library and civic centre, costing more than $55 million, is being built in Ashburton. It has faced delays and price pressures due to Covid and supply chain issues.

The Ashburton District Council is proposing a 9.4 per cent average rate increase in its “no-frills” annual pan for 2022/23.

The council is planning to defer some projects as it deals with the rising cost of doing business and maintaining a high level of service for ratepayers.

Councillors had been working on the annual plan in a series of workshops over the past month to discuss budget challenges because of Covid-19 and inflation.

“We’ve spent a lot of time discussing how we can fund the things our ratepayers want and expect when the cost of doing business has risen so dramatically because of supply chain issues and inflation,” Brown said.

“The annual plan will be a no-frills plan about spending on projects we have to do, while maintaining day-to-day services.”

The draft plan now showed the council would need to collect $44.265 million in rates across the district, compared to $40m collected this financial year.

As well as deferring the over $450,000 revamp of the Balmoral Hall, the council was also proposing to defer building a new access road to the Ashburton Domain.

David Walker/Stuff The council needs to collect more than $44 million from residents in Ashburton, more than $4m more than this year.

“We have been able to find some savings across council operations, but other work has been dictated by Government,” Brown said.

“We must make improvements to our drinking water schemes to comply with new rules.

“Ashburton is facing the same economic factors that the whole world is navigating so this budget is about balancing needs and being realistic,” Brown said.

He said the council had heard residents' concerns about roading and planned to use $2m from reserves to boost maintenance and improvements on the sealed and unsealed network.

The overall rates increase had landed at around 9.4 per cent Brown said, but it would vary across the district depending on where ratepayers lived and how much their properties had been affected by recent Government revaluations.

The council would consider approving the draft annual plan at its meeting on April 6.

Given that plan was different from what was proposed in the long-term plan, Brown said the council would be consulting with the community from April 7 to May 6, before finalising the annual plan in June.

The council was committed to getting feedback from the community and hearing people’s views Brown said.

We also “want to talk about how we arrived at these figures and we will be holding several meetings across the district”, he said.