Library fines scrapped, unpaid debts wiped clean in Christchurch

Christchurch has joined other cities across the country in scrapping library fines. (File photo)

Library fines have been scrapped and unpaid debts will be wiped clean for almost 30,000 people who were banned from borrowing books over outstanding bills.

Christchurch City Council joined at least 12 other councils in a decision this week to no longer charge overdue library fines, joining Auckland, Nelson, Hutt City, Carterton, Waikato, and Christchurch’s neighbours Selwyn and Waimakariri.

While nearly half of the city’s population were library members – over 196,000 people, about 14 per cent were unable to borrow items because their cards had been blocked due to unpaid fines.

The decision meant $82,500 of historical debt related to overdue fines would be scrapped and almost 30,000 people would regain access to the library resources.

READ MORE:

* Bid to end fines at Wellington City Council libraries

* Overdue library fines shelved permanently in Christchurch

* Final chapter looms for library fines



The council made about $300,000 each year from library fines, but spent $40,000 on administration costs relating to them.

Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson said the decision was made because it did not want to be a barrier for people using the city’s libraries.

“Libraries are all about providing people with access to ideas, information and knowledge and we don’t want fines to stop people on tight budgets from using our services,” she said.

All the cards would be unblocked, allowing those people to borrow books again as well as accessing the libraries’ electronic resources.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF City councillor Sara Templeton wants the council to ditch library fines and wipe any historic debt.

“We fully expect this change will lead to people re-engaging with the library, perhaps for the first time in years now that we are fines free,” Robertson said.

The idea to do away with fines – as well as wipe historical debt related to unpaid charges – was first put forward by Heathcote councillor Sara Templeton in November.

Templeton said she was prompted to address the issue after seeing a tweet from an Auckland councillor explaining that their city’s libraries were getting rid of them.

Since Selwyn District Council abolished its library fines in early 2020, it experienced an increase in borrowing, library visitors and new members.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The decision will allow just over 27,000 people to be able to borrow books and access electronic resources at Christchurch libraries again. (File photo)

Templeton earlier said fines were originally used to try and encourage library users to return books on time, but there was ample evidence that they have a detrimental impact on the already disadvantaged people in society.

Fines were not an incentive for people who could afford to pay, and those who could not were blocked from borrowing library items and thus further disadvantaged, she said.

Even if fines are removed, people who keep a book for too long could still face a charge, because an item taken out for long enough could be deemed lost, and the customer would be invoiced for the replacement cost and a processing fee, the council report said.

If the replacement fee is not paid, a debt collector could be called in.