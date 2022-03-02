Wave of new street art coming to Christchurch over the next ten days

Nathan Ingram, also known as Dr Suits, left, and Mike Beer, also known as Ghostcat, work on their latest piece in the Little High car park.

A new wave of street art is coming to central Christchurch, with artists creating seven major murals on walls across the city over the next ten days.

The Flare street art festival begins on Wednesday (March 2) and will feature work from Christchurch artists Kophie, Wongi Wilson and Ikarus, along with Auckland artist Elliot Francis Stewart, Kell Sunshine from Gisborne, Swiftmantis from Palmerston North and Koryu from Japan.

The new artworks will pop up all over the city, with a cluster near the junction of Tuam and Manchester Sts in the southeast of the city centre.

Artists Mike Beer, also known as Ghostcat, Nathan Ingram, also known as Dr Suits, and Dcypher were creating an artwork on the back of a building on High St near Little High on Tuesday for the festival.

The artwork features an oversized marker, an image of a tank and the slogan “Make Art Not War”.

Festival board member Phillip Sunderland said the festival aimed to maintain Christchurch’s reputation as a global street art capital.

Christchurch was ranked alongside New York, Barcelona, Berlin and London as one of the street art capitals of the world in a 2017 Lonely Planet book.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Nathan Ingram, also known as Dr Suits, works on his latest piece in the Little High car park.

But since then a number of artworks have been covered by new buildings and the city has not hosted a major street art festival since 2016.

“Christchurch has an aim to be the number one street art capital in the southern hemisphere,’’ he said.

“We have lost about 40 per cent of the paintings created since the quakes. They were on walls that have now been built out.

“There is a real need to replenish the walls.”

He said the new artworks would be legacy projects for the city.

“A lot of the walls we are painting this time won’t be built out, so we know they will last.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The new artworks will pop up all over the city, with this one at the Little High car park.

“It will bring light and colour to the city centre.”

The festival is being run by a group of local business owners, artists and event organisers, with about $135,000 in funding over two years from ChristchurchNZ.

The group includes George Shaw, who organised the Spectrum and Rise street art festivals in Christchurch and attracted record crowds to the Canterbury Museum with his collection of Banksy artworks.

Examples of festival murals lost to new development include Ballerina by Owen Dippie on the back of the Isaac Theatre Royal, which was partially lost behind The Piano music centre, and a work by Australian artist Vexta, which has partially disappeared behind new Fletcher Living homes being built in the city’s east frame.

A pop-up gallery will be open during the festival at 181 High Street.