Ukrainians and Russians unite on streets of Christchurch to condemn Putin's invasion

Protesters march through Christchurch in opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Olena Syvachenko’s parents have been sleeping in a bomb shelter since Russia invaded her homeland of Ukraine.

“They are trying to keep calm,’’ she said.

“My parents and my siblings are sleeping in a bomb shelter.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Eva Zamshina, right, who is Russian, organised a march in Christchurch to protest against her home country’s invasion of Ukraine.

She was one of about 70 people who took to the streets of Christchurch on Tuesday to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began last week.

She attended the protest with her husband Eugene Syvachenko and their 15-month-old son Danylo.

Eugene Syvachenko, who moved to New Zealand from Ukraine in 2015, said he was outraged by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his home country.

“I think he has lost his mind,’’ he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Members of the Russian and Ukrainian communities met at Cathedral Square before marching to the Bridge of Remembrance.

“Putin wants to put history back and change borders, but it is not possible.

“All my friends have taken up guns to protect their country. Everyone is taking a step to protect our country.

“Everyone should send money to the Ukraine army.”

The protesters gathered in Cathedral Sq with banners reading “Stop Putler”,​ “Stop the War” and “Putin Killer”. Manywore the traditional blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.

They then marched down Hereford St to the Bridge of Remembrance chanting “Stop the War” and “Stop Putin”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Eugene Syvachenko, his partner Olena and their son Danylo, who is 15 months old, were among those protesting.

Protest organiser Eva Zamshina – who is Russian – said they would protest regularly in Christchurch for as long as the war continued. She said the Russian people did not support the war.

“People in Russia do not want this war. We need to stop Putin, not Russia,’’ she said.

“It is not our war. It is his decision.

“We need to say it again and again – we do not want war.”