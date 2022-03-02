Free wi-fi for central Christchurch to help promote an 'innovative and progressive' city

Free wi-fi is coming to central Christchurch.

The free fibre broadband service will be available in an area roughly bounded by Armagh St, Lichfield St, Colombo St, and Cambridge Tce from June 30.

The project is being led by Christchurch City Council and its fibre broadband company Enable.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale said the wi-fi would help promote Christchurch as “an innovative and progressive city”.

“Free wi-fi provides open access to the digital network for all residents who spend time in the central city – not just those with data plans.”

To deliver the free wi-fi, Enable will instal equipment on existing council infrastructure, like traffic lights and lamp-posts, which will then connect to the council’s internet service.

Enable chief executive Johnathan Eele said: “Providing what we believe will be a truly unique free wi-fi experience compared to other cities around New Zealand, due to the quality of the service, is one of the many ways we want to contribute to the growth and vitality of Christchurch.”