Covid-19: Over 1000 cases in Canterbury, 22,152 cases reported nationwide

Over 1000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Canterbury, hitting another record daily case number.

Of the 1069 cases announced on Wednesday, 1,033 were reported in the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) area and 36 were reported in the Southern DHB area.

Nationwide, 22,152 were announced by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

It comes as more than 60% of eligible Māori have now received a booster dose. Across the motu, 71.7% of eligible people have received booster shots.

Other cases reported in Aotearoa were: Northland (382), Auckland (13,231), Waikato (2,139), Bay of Plenty (1,270), Lakes (415), Hawke’s Bay (273), MidCentral (367), Whanganui (56), Taranaki (261), Tairāwhiti (137), Wairarapa (91), Capital and Coast (1,115), Hutt Valley (473), Nelson Marlborough (272), Southern (578), West Coast (15); Unknown (8).

On Tuesday, 777 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Canterbury.

It was among almost 20,000 cases across the country confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

Of the 777 cases, 740 were reported in the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) area, while 37 were reported in the South Canterbury DHB area.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement at the daily 1pm news conference which made a comeback amid the growing Omicron outbreak in Aotearoa New Zealand.