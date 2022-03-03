One of NZ's largest sculptures still awaiting repair

Neil Dawson’s Fanfare sculpture, visible from the main highway entering Christchurch from the north, has had one of its long poles detach.

Boggy ground and wet weather have delayed repair of one of the largest sculptures in New Zealand, with the cost of the work doubling to $12,000 since July.

The 25-metre-high Fanfare sculpture in Christchurch has been due for a complete overhaul by the Christchurch City Council since July, after metal joints failed on the structure.

The artist behind the sculpture, Neil Dawson, said he was “very disappointed” and frustrated it had taken so long for council to repair the sculpture.

“I am always concerned about how my work looks. It is not the council’s name written on the plaque.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The sculpture has been due for repairs and an extensive overhaul since July. (FILE PHOTO)

“We maintain our public buildings every day, but our public art is supposed to look after itself.

“It is a little bit frustrating, but it comes with the territory.”

The sculpture is missing one of its wind-powered fans and there is a gap in the web of struts that make up the distinctive structure.

Council Botanic Gardens and garden parks director Wolfgang Bopp said heavy rainfall meant the ground was too wet to use access equipment like a cherry picker crane.

“We have had unusually prolonged heavy rainfall creating unsuitable ground conditions for placement of the type of lifting/access equipment required,’’ he said.

“In addition it also relies on prevailing winds being suitable for the task which at the limited times the ground has been firmer the winds have not. It should be noted we have had one of the wettest recent periods on record extending to last winter.”

Stuff Fanfare was officially opened beside the Northern Motorway in Christchurch in 2015.

Bopp said work was planned to start in the third week of March and is expected to take between four and five days.

“It should be noted that the works have been planned for several dates previously and been affected by adverse weather conditions on each occasion.”

He said the cost of repairs had risen to $12000 from the July figure of between $5000 and $7000 because the previous budget was a “pre-works estimate”.

“The work is now fully costed, the materials have been purchased and detail agreed with the contractor,’’ he said.

Bopp said in July hundreds of nuts and bolts that hold the 360 wind-powered fans in place on the sculpture would be replaced.

“This work will take place shortly, once ground conditions have improved enough to allow the necessary machinery to get on site,’’ he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A strut was hanging off the sculpture in July after a joint failed.

The 25-tonne gateway sculpture on Christchurch’s Northern Motorway was installed in 2015. The artwork was originally created by Dawson for the 2004 New Year celebrations in Sydney, where it was suspended from the harbour bridge.

The sculpture was gifted to Christchurch from Sydney in 2007. The $1.3 million upgrade and installation costs were covered by crowdfunding, corporate donations, a $350,000 council grant, and a Canterbury Community Trust grant.

The sculpture features a series of 1.5 metre-wide fans on a spherical metal grid. The metal fans turn in the wind and reflect the colour of the sky.

In 2015, Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said the sculpture would act as a gateway to the city.

"Fanfare will always be a symbol of the regeneration of our city and the rebirth of our arts scene," she said.