Covid-19: Canterbury reports over 1000 cases for second day in a row

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins speaks on the demand for rapid antigen tests across the country, and urges people not to stockpile them.

Over 1000 cases have been reported in Canterbury for the second day in a row.

Across the region, 1347 cases were reported on Thursday, of which 1294 were in the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) area and 53 were in the South Canterbury area.

Nationwide, 23,183 cases were announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Just over 1 per cent of the country’s population were active Covid-19 cases, he said. Just over 500 people are in hospital with Covid-19, eight of them in Canterbury. Seven people are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 3 kilometre-long queues at the Orchard Rd testing site in Christchurch caused delays for people trying to get to the airport, as the centre is the only collection point for rapid antigen tests (RAT) in the city.

Free RATsare now available for those who are symptomatic and household contacts.

CHRIS SKELTON About 50 tents could be seen at the protest campsite at Cranmer Square.

But they need to be ordered via the Healthpoint website, which was running slowly on Thursday due to demand.

On Thursday morning about 50 tents remained at Cranmer Sq where anti-vaccine mandate protesters had been camping since February 14.

A couple, who did not want to be named, said the last few weeks had been “awful” and described the Cranmer Sq protest as “suffocating”.

“We had the freedom of the square which was great, we walked across it and around it and everything like that, and it's been taken from us and no-one has actually done anything about it.”

In Wellington, chaos erupted on Wednesday as police in riot gear moved in and surrounded the Parliament occupation before dawn, before dismantling the tent city later in the day amid scenes of violence.

Supplied The Orchard Rd testing site at Christchurch Airport is 3km long on both sides and is a causing delays for airport visitors.

On Wednesday, 1069 cases were announced in Canterbury of which 1,033 were reported in the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) area and 36 were reported in the Southern DHB area. Nationwide, 22,152 were announced by the Ministry of Health.